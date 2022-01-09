Want to talk to your friends and family through virtual reality? Then go to Kokomo.
But not the city.
Last week, Canon U.S.A., the international camera company, announced it is developing a new immersive virtual reality experience designed to “change human communication,” according to a release.
They’re calling the new platform Kokomo.
The company said the software is being designed to provide users with a way to meet friends and family virtually “in-person” by using a compatible Canon camera, a VR headset and a compatible smart phone.
“Kokomo will allow users to see and hear one another in real time with their live appearance and expression, in a photo-real environment, while experiencing a premium virtual reality setting in captivating locations like Malibu, New York or Hawaii,” Canon said in a release announcing the platform.
The app uses Canon cameras and imaging technology to create realistic representations of users, so calls feel like you are interacting face-to-face, rather than through a screen or an avatar, the company said.
“Every ImmersiveCall should be a memorable experience,” said Kazuto “Kevin” Ogawa, president and CEO of Canon U.S.A. Inc., in a release. “Kokomo will enable people to create memorable, meaningful connections.”
An email sent to the company asking how they chose the name of the new platform was not returned.
