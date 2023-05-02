The Howard County Republican slate for the general election in November is set.
Winners of the three contested races in the Republican municipal primary election held Tuesday were Dave Capshaw for the Kokomo City Council’s first district, Greg Davis for the fifth district and Crystal Sanburn for the sixth district, according to unofficial election results.
Capshaw narrowly beat Jason Acord, earning 51% of the votes; Davis received 62% of the votes, beating out current at-large councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben; and Sanburn received 65% of the votes, beating out former city councilman and retired Kokomo Police officer Kevin Summers.
Other Republican candidates — at-large candidates Matt Grecu, Tom Miklik and Tony Stewart, second district candidate Joni Delon, third district candidate Ray Collins, fourth district candidate Jeff Plough, mayoral candidate Tyler Moore and city clerk candidate Diane Howard — ran in uncontested primary races and all advanced to the general election
Also advancing to the November election were the only two Democratic candidates on the ballot — at-large candidates Essie Foster and Adrienne Akers. The Howard County Democratic Party has until July 3 to find candidates to fill the general election ballot vacancies.
Only 2,944 city voters cast a ballot in this year’s city primary, or 7% of the 42,393 total registered voters in the city of Kokomo, according to the Howard County Clerk’s Office.
The low turnout was not unexpected as the vast majority of the 11 races on the ballot were uncontested, leaving many voters with little reason to vote.
Every vote matters, but that truth was especially true in the first district race where the vote differential was just four.
That slim of a victory opens up the possibility of a recount, though Acord told the Tribune in a text message Tuesday he doesn’t believe filing a petition for a recount is “necessary.”
“Hard to mess up 208 total votes,” Acord said.
Capshaw, who was elected to the City Council last summer by a party caucus after Acord resigned when it was found he did not live in the district, said he was “grateful” for all those who voted for him.
“I knew it would be close,” Capshaw said. “I’m just really happy with how it turned out. ... I’m just glad to be working with the Republicans. We have an excellent group of people lined up, and we’ll just continue to bring Kokomo to a better place.”
The fifth and six district races saw the most amount of spending and canvassing out of all Tuesday’s races, with candidates raising and spending tens of thousands of dollars and placing campaign signs all over the city.
Davis is currently the fifth district’s councilman after being chosen by a party caucus in August 2021. He filled the vacancy left by former councilwoman Cindy Sanders after she suffered a stroke and resigned.
Davis is a former Kokomo police officer, retiring after 32 years, and is now the executive director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, a local nonprofit that offers Christian-based marriage and family counseling.
His campaign focused on pushing the city administration to continue its road repaving and sidewalk installation along South Lafountain Street and increasing employment numbers at both the Kokomo Police and Fire departments.
“I’m relieved, I’m happy,” Davis said when asked how he felt about the election victory. “Just like in the caucus, God put me in that position, and he put me in this position for a reason. … I’m just absolutely excited with where the city is going.”
Sanburn arrived slightly late to the Howard County Republican party’s election night party, which was held at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center. She arrived immediately anxious as the first batches of results coming in showed Summers in a small lead.
But as the night went on, Sanburn’s lead grew as more votes were tallied. In conjunction, her anxiousness decreased.
In the end, she won more comfortably than any of the other two contested races.
Sanburn, having served 12 years on the Kokomo School Board, is no stranger to elections, but she said this one was a different beast.
“I’ve never done a campaign like this before,” Sanburn said. “We tried to be very methodical about what we did and be very thorough, making sure I went door-to-door, had radio spots and making sure I had all the endorsements I could get.”
The Republicans are hoping to continue their winning ways in November and maintain control of city government. The party and its candidates have been on a winning streak since sweeping the city elections in 2019 — not losing a contested race since then.
Jennifer Jack, the county Republican chairperson, said she is “extremely confident” in this year’s slate.
“They’ve got the experience and the drive to get out there and win,” she said.
