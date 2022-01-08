For the past eight months, Brad Howell Ford has only had around five or six new vehicles for sale on its lot on East Boulevard.
The dealership usually had around 120 vehicles before the pandemic threw the world’s supply chain into chaos in 2020.
But owner Brad Howell said even with a hugely reduced inventory, sales were actually up in 2021 compared to the previous year.
“It’s kind of hard to figure how you end up with a good year, but basically, we’ve had a good year,” he said.
It’s an economic paradox that’s developed over the past year as the world’s auto industry has struggled to manage through the microchip and parts shortage that’s put a massive kink in vehicle production.
Since 2021, dealerships across the nation have received a sliver of the inventory they used to get before the semiconductor shortage hit.
But in that time, the consumer mindset on buying a new vehicle has also changed.
Howell said now, most of his sales come from customers pre-ordering a car or truck and accepting the fact that it may be months before they get it. He said it would take eight or nine months to get an F-150 truck if a customer pre-ordered it today.
“The customer is thinking they want a truck as soon as they can get one, and they can’t go buy it anywhere else, so a lot of them say they’ll just wait on it,” Howell said.
It’s the same story at Paul Richards GM Center in Peru, which celebrated 50 years in business in 2021.
Tom Gaddy, new car sales manager at the dealership, said not only are customers willing to wait for a new vehicle, but they’re also willing to get a vehicle that isn’t even totally finished.
Gaddy said some customers might order a new truck with heated seats. But rather than wait until a chip is available to build those seats, they take the truck now and get it retrofitted once a chip is available.
“They’ll update the vehicles when they’re available, and most customers understand that and there haven’t been any issues,” he said.
The move toward pre-ordering vehicles has fundamentally changed the way dealerships do business. Instead of lots packed with new vehicles, it’s now mostly a matter of buy and wait.
And that’s not necessarily been all bad, Howell said.
One reason the dealership has stayed profitable through the shortage is the fact it hasn’t had to pay any interest on the new vehicles it buys that may sit on the lot for months before selling.
With only a handful of vehicles that sell quickly instead of the usual 120 that may sit there for months, the savings add up, he said.
“I think that you’ll find that when this is all over, dealers won’t stock quite what we used to stock for a while, because I think we’ve learned we don’t have to have 120 vehicles on the lot,” Howell said.
Although sales have been up compared to 2020, the lack of inventory has impeded the number of sales that might have happened, Howell said.
For about a year, the dealership has never received an allocation that equals the amount of cars they sell, leading to a constant on-site inventory crunch. Howell said that’s ultimately an unsustainable scenario.
“When that happens, you’re eventually going to run out,” he said.
The inventory crunch is also hitting local used car dealerships, who struggle to find decent vehicles that aren’t way above their fair-market value. With fewer available new cars, people are holding on to their vehicles longer than usual.
That’s driving up demand — and prices — on used cars.
Don Boehme, sales manager at Mike Anderson Used Cars located at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Indiana 931, said most used cars sold at auction are up to $4,000 above their book price.
That’s forced the dealership to travel as far away as Nashville, Tennessee, just to pick up vehicles that are reasonably priced and in good condition.
“It’s become a big chore to purchase vehicles at a fair market value for the consumer,” Boehme said. “I’m not going to go out and buy cars that are way above book value, because at the end of day, someone is going to end up losing a bunch of money.”
Now, instead of 50 or so vehicles on the lot, the dealership has around 20 that are priced so people can afford them. But that lack of inventory has cut into profits, he said.
“The margins are so thin now, it’s just enough to keep the lights on and pay the salaries of your employees,” Boehme said.
And the microchip shortage and lack of other automotive parts isn’t set to let up anytime soon. Howell and Gaddy said they anticipate the lack of inventory will continue until at least 2023.
Until then, dealerships will have to adapt to a new market the likes of which they’ve never seen in order to survive.
“We’ve seen a lot of changes in the last 50 years, but this is one that if you’d said this five or 10 years ago, we’d said not a chance,” Gaddy said. “But it’s what we’ve always done. You’ve got to roll with the changes.”
