The Kokomo Area Career Center’s entrepreneurship program had one of the most popular tables at last week’s career fair for fifth graders.

It helps the KACC students told the kids they don’t have homework. Don’t be fooled, though. Students in the entrepreneurship program do plenty of work, but they make money while doing it.

“We’re not a normal class,” said Danielle Tate. “We’re like a business.”

That’s true. Students in the entrepreneurship program work with clients in the community, designing T-shirts, flyers and business cards. The students invoice clients and collect payments.

They also operate vending machines at Kokomo High School, ordering items and stocking the machines. All proceeds go back into the program.

“All that money we make goes to scholarships,” said Tracey Dowling.

The group's popularity March 14 was also due to the free T-shirts. The students whipped up a makeshift screen-printing operation in Haworth Gym and printed shirts on the spot. The bright pink shirts featured the KACC logo.

“It’s so much fun,” Ellen Callane said of being in the program.

“I’ve learned how to deal with actual clients,” added Tate.

The entrepreneurship program was one of KACC’s offerings on display at the career fair, which also featured area employers. Ten KACC programs and about 20 employers participated.

The career fair was for area fifth graders and meant to expose kids to possible careers once they enter high school and beyond. Fifth graders got to chat with KACC students and local businesses.

“We’re really trying to make this a year to implement things to build career awareness,” said KACC Director Jonathan Schuck.

Bella Medina had the chance to show off the KACC’s veterinary careers program and her “favorite class of the day.” Fifth graders could handle models of the digestive systems of cats and dogs.

“It’s a lot of hands-on learning,” Medina said. “We job shadow and use those (skills) in clinics or at the humane society.”

Christa Jordan, career pathway specialist, and KACC teacher Judi Townsend organized the event.

Jordan said the goal of the career fair is to get kids thinking about potential jobs.

“We’ve made more of a conscious effort to bring in fifth graders this year,” she said.

Between 700 and 800 fifth graders from the KACC service area attended.

“We’re really making sure we give them the experience to see what’s available in their future,” Townsend said.

KACC students volunteered to vouch for their programs. At the certified nursing assistant table, students could get their blood pressure checked. They could make an audio clip at the TV and radio production table.

“It’s also good for our career center students to show off what they know,” Townsend said.

Evan Barker helped man the construction trades booth. They let kids hammer nails into wood for their hands-on activity.

Lyndsi Smith, principal at Pettit Park Elementary, and her group of fifth graders stopped by the construction trades booth. She appreciated how Barker, a recognizable face in the Kokomo School Corporation community for his accomplishments on the football field, could talk to the kids about a practical career.

Smith said a lot of her students want to be professional athletes. It’s always good to have a backup plan, though. Barker is committed to Taylor University to play football.

“I’ve been really impressed with the career center students,” Smith said.

