The TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo, Minority Health Alliance of Howard County and the Nu Mu Nu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. are inviting the public to attend a COVID-19 vaccination education clinic this weekend.
The event begins at noon Saturday at Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
According to organizers, panelists, many from the medical field, will be available during the event to answer questions and concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those individuals include:
- Dr. Emily Backer (family practice and Howard County health officer)
- Dr. Lance Washington (certified medical and hospice director)
- Dr. Devona Anderson (family practice and owner of Ahava Direct Primary Care)
- Lisa Washington, RN (executive director of Minority Health Alliance of Howard County)
- Moderator John Grant (radio personality)
Officials with the Howard County Health Department will also be on-site Saturday to provide free vaccinations — Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — with no appointments or insurance required.
