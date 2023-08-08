Now through Aug. 26, the Kokomo Art Association is presenting “The Artistry of Wood” featuring the Eastern Woodland Carvers Club.
The exhibit, which features over 80 pieces, is being held at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., in Kokomo, from 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
According to Lesley Wysong, curator of the Kokomo Art Center, Tammy Roe, a volunteer at the center, has organized the “fabulous exhibit of her wood carving colleagues’ work.”
“Over 10 wood carving artists are exhibiting their beautifully detailed and unique art pieces,” Wysong stated in a news release about the event.
Caricatures, realistic, stylized and chip carvings will be on display, and intarsia, wood turnings and artistic woodworking will also be represented.
Live demonstrations will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Art Center, and demos will include pyrography, chip carving, wood carving and more.
An artists’ reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 26 as well where attendees can visit with the artists.
The Eastern Woodland Carvers Club meets in Converse from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays, and beginning and advanced classes are available.
Exhibits are free and open to the public.
