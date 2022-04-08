An internship often helps students answer the question of, “Is this what I really want to do?” before they enter their career field.
For Indiana University Kokomo students Nicole Sharp and Erica Bolinger, their internships with CASA of Howard County have helped solidify what direction they want to go upon graduating with a degree in criminal justice.
The two have spent this semester as court-appointed special advocates, representing children in the court system. Each was assigned a child after completing the mandatory 30-day training and being sworn in during an official ceremony at the Howard County Courthouse.
Advocates meet with their child monthly, talk to people in the child’s life, such as parents and family members, and file case reports concerning the child. They also appear in the courtroom during proceedings. Their job is to make sure the child’s best interest is at the forefront of any decision.
“You feel like you’re their voice for them,” Sharp said.
The Tri-Central grad came into the internship with an interest in juvenile probation. After advocating for the 13-year-old assigned to her, the criminal justice major is now leaning more toward the social work field.
Sharp wants to work with either the Department of Child Services or CASA after graduation.
“It’s definitely what I want to do,” she said. “I feel my heart is with DCS and CASA and making an impact in a child’s life.”
Bolinger, originally from Auburn, intends to go the juvenile probation route but has found her experience with CASA beneficial.
“It really makes you realize … there are people living a different lifestyle,” she said. “It’s disheartening to know what they’ve had to go through.”
The IUK student said learning about the different lived experiences of children who are in the court system will help her better relate to the kids she will work with in the future.
“I felt like it was a good way to step inside the system,” Bolinger said. “I’ve always cared for kids. I felt like this was a good step in that direction.”
“It’s the most experience to the field that you’ll get before working in the field,” added Kelly Fisher, criminal justice lecturer at IUK. Fisher also serves as a CASA of Howard County board member.
Bolinger said the internship can be stressful, though she admits she’s hard on herself.
“But it’s rewarding that you’re having a good impact,” she said. “I didn’t know how much impact we have on the child and the case.”
Bolinger and Sharp are the first interns for CASA of Howard County. Fisher said staff are singing their praises.
“They love them, they love them so much,” she said. “People have been very happy with the work they’ve been doing.”
Fisher said CASA will offer both students contract positions after completing their internships.
