PERU — The audience will try to figure out who has it out for Captain Savage Raines when the Peru High School theater department presents “Crab Cakes and Murder” on Friday and Saturday.
It’s a classic case of whodunnit where every character has a motive.
The performance stars senior Xen Kelly as Capt. Raines, owner of Peg Legg Seafoods. Raines goes missing during a trip at sea and is presumed dead.
Mere hours before Kelly’s character goes missing, he announces he’s retiring with the business set to go to his two youngest daughters, Misery and Calamity.
“(Capt. Raines) is a mixed bag,” Kelly said. “I like the idea of being a sea captain, but do I like who he is? No, not really.
“He put his business before his family,” said the high school senior. “It clouds his vision a little.”
The Tribune and other members of the media got an exclusive look at the show Saturday. Expect plenty of boat and sea puns, quips and maybe even a Rickroll.
The decision to retire ruffles the feathers of Peggy Legg-Raines, wife of the captain, played by Olivia Stone, along with their oldest daughter Decadence, played by Addie Miller.
There’s also the captain’s brother-in-law Stone Crabbe, portrayed by Caiden Curtis, and his wife Dungeness, played by Chloe Marcum.
Motive is everywhere as each family member tries to finagle their way into the captain’s money and business stocks.
Was it Peggy, the shrill wife? Or Decadence, the oldest daughter who was just kicked out of the home? What about Misery and Calamity, who won’t get the money while their father is still alive?
Sheriff Sandy Shoals is on the case. New in town, Pierce Atkins’ character is tasked with unraveling the convoluted case.
“He’s not really a fool,” said Pierce, an eighth grader.
“Crab Cakes and Murder” is directed by Mike Putt, the new PHS theater director.
“It’s a nice little show, it’s funny,” he said.
A lifelong performer, Putt directed Kokomo Curtain Call’s “Newsies” last year.
Putt takes over theater duties from Jason Gornto, the department chair for Peru High School’s award-winning music program.
The new director hopes to build up the theater program to what it once was when the community would pack the high school auditorium.
“We are going to be something worth patronizing in the city of Peru,” Putt said.
The show is set during the captain’s wake. Characters enter the scene as their questionable intentions unfold. The audience is left guessing right along with Sheriff Shoals.
Fifth grader Trinity Putt stars as Misery, one of the captain’s twin daughters, playing alongside Kaylee Hewitt as Calamity.
The twins aren’t the smartest characters on stage, a point their mother makes throughout the show.
“(Misery) doesn’t really have that much common sense,” Trinity said. “She’s definitely not book smart. She thinks she’s smart, but she’s really dumb.”
For many in the cast, this is only their first or second performance.
“They’ve grown so much,” Mike Putt said.
The summer show is meant to increase publicity for the theater department and its revival. Putt said he intends to do one show a summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.