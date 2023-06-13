Center Township's annual Community Expo is returning for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on the township's campus at 213 E. Jefferson St.
There will be on-site blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, and a Samsung Galaxy representative will provide free phones or tablets to those who qualify.
This event is free and intended for everyone in the community. The township wants to increase awareness of services available within the community as many available resources go unnoticed.
Along with the expo, the township is also partnering with Midwest Food Bank Indiana Mobile Pantry for a free food distribution starting at noon.
This will be a walk-up distribution. Food will be distributed on first-come first-served while supplies last. Attendees are asked to bring a laundry basket or box to carry food home.
Anyone with questions about the event can contact the township at 765-452-8259. Information is also available at www.centertownship1.com.
