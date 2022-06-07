Center Township is partnering with Midwest Food Bank Indiana to provide food to those in need in the community.
The food drive will start at 11 a.m. June 17 at UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
This is a walk-up distribution. Attendees are asked to arrive after 10:30 a.m. and to enter off Hoffer Street into the west side parking lot. Attendees should bring a laundry basket or box to carry food home. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Allied Solutions and My Free Phone Organization will be on site to sign up qualifying individuals for a free smart phone/tablet. For more details, visit www.alliedonesolutions.com and www.MyFreePhone.org.
For more information on the Center Township Trustee’s Office, visit www.centertownship1.com or call 765-452-8259.
