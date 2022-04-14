Would you like to see changes to Somers Park?
Center Township was recently gifted Somers Park from the City of Kokomo. Now, the township’s Trustee’s Office wants to hear your ideas on how it can be improved.
There will be an open house at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Community Building adjacent to the Center Township Trustee Office (213 E. Jefferson St. in Kokomo). There will be a quick review of public survey responses and initial park concepts, followed by the opportunity to provide additional ideas and review concepts in more detail.
The Center Township Trustee’s Office strives to provide community residents with a multitude of services and assistance. For more information, visit centertownship1.com/.
