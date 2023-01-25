“That’s why I got up every day after 9/11 … to make the world a safer place,” Terry Strada said as she showed a picture of her family to the audience Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church.
Missing from the photo was her husband, Tom, who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Strada was one of the featured speakers at the CEO Summit, hosted by students in Kokomo CEO, an entrepreneurial program for high school seniors.
She is the national chair of 9/11 Families United, a group of families and survivors of the terrorist attack pushing for more transparency and justice from the government. Strada played an instrumental role in getting Congress to pass the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) in 2016.
The legislation narrowed foreign sovereign immunity, a legal doctrine where other countries are immune from jurisdiction of United States courts. JASTA allows federal courts to hear cases against another country’s support of terrorism against the U.S., regardless of whether that country is a designated sponsor of terrorism.
Previously, citizens could only sue another country if they were deemed a state sponsor of terrorism by the U.S. government.
The law allowed for a civil lawsuit brought by 9/11 victims’ families against Saudi Arabia for its government’s alleged role in the attacks. Declassified material revealed in 2016 showed that some of the 9/11 hijackers were in contact with and received support “from individuals who may be connected to the Saudi Government.”
Strada’s efforts and challenges in lobbying both houses of Congress to pass the anti-terrorism legislation were the focus of her talk Wednesday.
She said every administration from George W. Bush to Joe Biden stood in their way. Strada recounted how she garnered support for the cause, getting in front of media like CNN and Fox News, generating more and more attention.
“9/11 families are serious,” she said.
Eventually, she got the full Senate to support the bill. As soon as it passed out of the Senate, she went and thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“Say ‘thank you,’ for who is helping you along the way,” she told the audience. “They will continue working with you, for you and harder.”
The House of Representatives passed JASTA unanimously, however, it was vetoed by President Barack Obama. The veto was overridden by both houses of Congress, making it law. It was the only overridden veto of the Obama era.
Strada was one of four speakers at Wednesday’s CEO Summit. Others included David Magley, former professional basketball player and current president of The Basketball League.
Kokomo CEO students handle every detail of the event, including fundraising and scheduling speakers. It’s an experience that pushes students into the world of asking businesses for financial support and reaching out to potential speakers.
“One of the most difficult things for me was asking (for money),” said John Curl II, a senior at Kokomo High School.
Curl II said he’s gained confidence and learned the value of researching who he talks to, to make a good first impression.
“It makes it a more comfortable talk,” he said.
Ava Peoples, a Northwestern High School senior, said the group tried to invite speakers who would have unique stories. The goal of the event was to help area business people grow their businesses.
“We just focused on how they could level up their business,” Peoples said.
Kokomo CEO sold 320 tickets for the event. Profits from the CEO Summit are divvied up among the 19 students and will be used to start businesses they display at a trade show in the spring.
Wednesday was the second-consecutive year that winter weather coincided with the CEO Summit.
The original date of the 2022 event was pushed back due to an impending snowstorm, only to have the make up date be the day of an ice storm.
It was left up to the CEO students whether or not this year’s leadership event went on as planned or was rescheduled. Curl said they decided the “show goes on.”
“With the weather, we’re doing the best we can,” Peoples said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.