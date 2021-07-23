Step through what the kids call “The Cabin” and into Stephanie McKinstry’s backyard, and you’ll find a day care center unlike most others.
There’s a raised garden where children ages 20 months through 4 years will practice their counting as they observe the number of red and green tomatoes.
There’s also wood and rope playground equipment, where the kids can practice their climbing skills.
Rocks big and small, slices of wood and trees, also big and small, are all around. As are countless other hands-on items McKinstry has added to her outdoor classroom.
There’s a mud kitchen where kids can sort sticks, stones and pinecones before getting their hands dirty with water and dirt.
This is My Caterpillar Clubhouse Childcare and Preschool, a recently recognized Certified Nature Explore Classroom.
The distinction goes to organizations and classrooms committed to bringing nature to their space, according to Lana Gilson, Nature Explore outreach coordinator.
A Nature Explore Classroom offers more for more students, Gilson said.
Students who want to be loud can be loud, while quiet students can still find spaces for themselves when outside compared to the traditional indoor classroom.
Traditional playgrounds can be the same, too. Usually built on some sort of hard surface, such as asphalt, there might not be anywhere kids can dig or interact with plants and insects.
“Our outdoor classrooms have something for everyone,” Gilson said.
My Caterpillar Clubhouse is one of 20 Nature Explore Classrooms in Indiana. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has a certified outdoor classroom at its Russiaville location.
A Nature Explore Classroom fosters creativity, imagination and hands-on activities.
“I think you should add water to that and some sticks,” McKinstry said to Emmalyn Bridges as she put dirt into a container at the mud kitchen.
With the additions of some pinecones, it resembled a banana split.
At the water station, kids took cups of water and poured them down a hose that trickled into a small pool filled with rubber ducks and frogs. Other kids used sponges to soak up water before wringing them out into the hose.
The activity looked like play, and it felt like play, but there was a problem-solving aspect, too. Students had to hold the hose just right for the water to collect in the pool.
Two-year-old Grace Sebastian smiled big when she climbed to the top of the wood-and-rope climbing structure.
“They’re proud (when) they have those moments when they did it,” McKinstry said.
Not every child can make it to the top, and that’s OK. McKinstry said part of learning is learning one’s own limitations.
Children run around barefoot. McKinstry said they fall less. There are also health benefits of walking barefoot, including better control, body awareness and alignment.
My Caterpillar Clubhouse operates year-round. And, yes, the kids go outside in the wintertime.
There’s no bad weather — only bad clothes, according to McKinstry. Usually, they can find a secluded place out of the wind during the winter.
When not outside, they take their clubhouse indoors to McKinstry’s garage.
The indoor clubhouse looks like something plucked from a nature television show for kids. There are stones and logs, a slide, a gecko and a frog.
McKinstry is always encouraging and wants the kids to show kindness to everyone and everything — even the bugs they find under rocks and woods. McKinstry tells the kids to make sure they put the “roly-polys” and centipedes back where they found them and “wish them well.”
“I just want them to be kind,” McKinstry said.
While counting the tomatoes, the children are careful to not remove them from their stems. A fallen tomato is placed in the compost pile.
The garden is a requirement of a Nature Explore Classroom. Gilson said they want to encourage kids to be “empathetic caretakers.”
The social-emotional learning component is an important one.
Children work together, learn to use their words to express themselves and solve disagreements.
“Outdoor hits on the whole curriculum,” Gilson said. “They’re learning all those skills organically.”
Children learn to speak in front of people when they give performances for neighbors.
An elderly couple who lives next door to McKinstry has some tall trees in their backyard.
The kids call them the “racetrack trees” and love to run around them. They’ll also pick up sticks from their yard and put them along the fence.
McKinstry said her neighbors love it, and the kids do, too.
“The kids love it because they feel like they’re giving back to their school,” she said.
McKinstry said teachers notice a difference in the kids who participate in My Caterpillar Clubhouse when they enter kindergarten.
“I think they’re easier to teach when they get into school, because they have all those skills,” she said.
Some of the kids stopped in their tracks when they heard the “whoosh” of a low-flying plane.
“What was that?” McKinstry asked her class of eager learners.
“An airplane!” they responded.
Every moment is a learning moment.
