RUSSIAVILLE — A fantasy novel at Western Middle School has been moved to the high school following a formal challenge.
“Daughter of Smoke & Bone,” by Laini Taylor, the first in a trilogy, was reviewed by a committee that determined the book was originally written for high school-aged kids.
The committee included Tracy Horrell, middle school principal; Jenny Zirkle, seventh grade English teacher; Darlene Vasquez, library director for Western; school board member Donna Shepherd; and Justin Kingery, assistant to adult and teen services at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
“Daughter of Smoke & Bone” is a science-fantasy novel about 17-year-old Karou who is raised by creatures called chimaera. Karou collects teeth for the creatures.
The novel follows Karou as she unravels why the creatures require teeth and her own origins.
Board member Donna Shepherd said the committee determined the book was written for high school ages after researching the author.
“Because of the type of the fantasy book it was, you had to understand a little bit to about what she was talking about to get it,” she said. “A sixth grader, they would be reading this, thinking ‘I don’t even understand it.’”
Shepherd said there were a couple questionable parts, but “It could have been a lot worse. It’s kind of angled into certain things.”
Board member Harry Kenworthy said he didn’t think the book belonged in school, based on what he understood about it, though he did not read it.
The committee decided to move the book and the rest of the trilogy to the high school library.
The author did not respond to a request for comment.
“Daughter of Smoke & Bone” received positive views when it published in 2011, making Amazon’s top 10 books. The New York Times named it one of top five notable young adult books the same year.
Superintendent Mark DuBois said the book was challenged by an “individual connected to the school corporation.” He did not disclose who. It was the first time the book was checked out in 10 years.
Western followed its policy regarding challenged instruction materials.
A committee was formed that reviewed the book. The group then made a recommendation, which was taken to the school board by DuBois and discussed in a public meeting last week.
“First time I’ve ever seen one (challenge) in my career,” DuBois said.
The full school board policy, 9130, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2pc7drk4.
Book bans and challenges have skyrocketed in the last year.
The American Library Association found 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, impacting 1,651 different titles, through the first eight months of 2022. It’s already higher than 2021, when bans were at an all-time high.
The bans primarily focus on books with LGTBQ themes, books featuring characters who are LGTBQ or books with characters of color.
Proponents of recent books bans often claim titles in question are sexually explicit or pornographic, though what determines a book to be inappropriate is ill-defined.
Forty-one percent of banned books had LGTBQ characters or themes, according to PEN American, a free speech advocacy organization. That figure also includes books with transgender characters and stories, which was 9% of banned material.
Another 40% of banned books have main characters of color.
PEN America estimated at least 40% of the bans it found were tied to legislation or state-exerted political pressure.
The Western School Board and DuBois discussed taking a closer look at what books are on the library shelves, given a book intended for high school ages went 10 years without being checked out.
DuBois said he was open to reviewing best practices and making sure the library served the needs of students.
“Libraries are important things … but is what we have what our kids need?” he said. “I think that’s what we really need to take a deeper dive and look into that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.