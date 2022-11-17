Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE SLICK SPOTS... Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening...focused primarily along and to the northeast of Interstate 74. A few bands will produce locally heavier snowfall that will briefly reduce visibilities. Snow accumulations up to a few tenths of an inch are possible by midnight...especially over northeast portions of central Indiana. Scattered flurries will linger into the overnight. As temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s...slick spots will develop on area roads. Use caution if traveling this evening or overnight.