With a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby, the B-17G Aluminum Overcast and its crew of six touched down at the Kokomo Municipal Airport early Monday afternoon.
The 75-year-old World War II era bomber is in town for today’s Join the Flight event at the airport, which is open to the public and allows residents an opportunity to get up close and personal with the aircraft.
The event is sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Kokomo chapter, and it’s the second time in roughly 15 years the aircraft has visited Howard County.
For just $10 per individual or $20 per family, you can tour the Aluminum Overcast from 2-5 p.m. today at the Kokomo airport. There also will be flights available every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with those costs being $435 for EAA members and $475 for nonmembers.
Veterans and active military members can get into the event for free, though that cost only includes ground tours of the aircraft.
Just one of around a dozen B-17s left in the world that are still capable of air flight, the Aluminum Overcast is owned by the EAA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, but it tours the country around nine months every year.
Ken Morris is one of the aircraft’s pilots.
“They built 12,731 of these B-17s,” he said. “Of those, about 5,000 were shot down in combat, and another 5,000 were lost in training or ferrying across the ocean. A lot more are pots and pans right about now.”
And though the Aluminum Overcast itself didn’t see actual combat in WWII, it does have quite a history, Morris said.
“This rolled off the line on May 18, 1945, and so it was surplused immediately,” Morris said. “The government paid $238,000 for this plane, and they sold it for $750 full of fuel. But it did do some aerial mapping in the Middle East in the late-1940s and early-1950s, and then it also hauled cattle at one point to South America, I believe. But perhaps one of the most interesting uses was that this was actually used to bomb fire ants down in Alabama with poison.”
The Aluminum Overcast was then sold to a doctor named Bill Harrison in the late-1970s, who had the dream of flying the aircraft all the way around the world. But it was around that same time that another oil crisis had gripped the country. Morris said that since the venture became too expensive, the plane was eventually donated to the EAA.
And while Morris said flying the Aluminum Overcast is akin to flying a cement truck without power steering, the aircraft is a joy to fly.
“You don’t do anything in a hurry,” he said smiling. “It’s a 75-year-old plane, and we have to be careful and gentle with it. It’s physically heavy and demanding on the flight controls, but it’s also very exciting to pilot and also to see in the air while standing on the ground.”
A.E. Purcifull, president of the EAA Kokomo chapter and who also helped spearhead the effort in getting the aircraft to come to Howard County, agreed.
“As kids, we all had to study history,” he said. “But bringing in something like the B-17, that offers the opportunity to bring history to life. Instead of just looking at a picture book or reading about it somewhere, people will actually be able to get in it and walk around. It’s just going to be amazing.”
Because one day, Purcifull and Morris said, the Aluminum Overcast will be as hard to find as the soldiers who helped fly them. And that’s why they hope everyone will take advantage of today’s Join the Flight event.
“Someday this airplane is going to be deemed so rare and valuable that it’s going to be in a museum behind velvet ropes, and the entire part of what we know about it will fit on a card out in front of it,” Morris said. “This plane here is a part of history, a traveling museum if you will, and hopefully it’ll spark a lot of interest.”
