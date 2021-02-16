A Chicago teen is under arrest for what police are calling his involvement in the December 2020 death of a Kokomo man on the city’s northeast side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 18-year-old Terrence Ben is facing a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.
Ben was taken into custody without incident last week at his residence, police note, and he is awaiting extradition from Illinois back to Indiana.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight on Dec. 23 at a residence in the 800 block of East Broadway Street, the release stated.
It was at that time when police were informed that an unknown suspect — now identified as Ben — shot 42-year-old Sharman Pearson multiple times, the release indicated.
Pearson was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died from his injuries.
In addition to Ben, investigators indicated in the release that more arrest warrants in this case are likely, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
