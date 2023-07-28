WINDFALL — Police say a child drowned Thursday night after being pulled from a body of water at a local campground.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a report of a juvenile — whose identity has not been released — who went missing in the water at the Beaver Point Campground, 10162 E. 50 South in Windfall, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
First responders arrived at the campground within minutes of the initial dispatch, per the release, and members of the Howard County Dive Team ended up locating that child around 7:52 p.m. Thursday.
That child was then brought to shore, and first responders immediately began administering CPR, according to the release.
Authorities transported the child to Community Howard Regional Health, where they were eventually pronounced deceased.
Along with the HCSO and the dive team, other assisting agencies included the Greentown Fire Department, Greentown Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, Emergency Management and medics with Community Howard Regional Health.
The HCSO’s Critical Incident Team was also activated in order to assist first responders who were on scene, per the release.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office, and police did not release any additional details about the incident as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the HCSO at 765-456-2020, submit a tip on the department’s mobile app or visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.