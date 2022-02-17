Markland Mall hosted Bestie Bash on Feb. 10. A fun time to play games, make crafts and visit with friends to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Every kid got a bag filled with goodies of candy and trinkets.
The highlight was mixed between the top tumblers and Harlee, a golden retriever that the kids loved to pet.
A wall for posting notes to friends and loved ones the old fashioned way, without electronics, using post-it notes left a colorful wall of fun.
Bestie Bash gave kids a place to get away from home to have some fun with friends during a cold winter day.
