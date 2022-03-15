General Motors has started shipping out large swaths of trucks stored at the Kokomo plant’s parking lot as more semiconductor chips have become available to finish the vehicles.
Hundreds of trucks started arriving in August at the large parking area at the General Motors Components Holdings facility. The company converted the lot into storage for vehicles that had been produced but were waiting for a microchip until shipping out to dealerships.
GM spokesman Dan Flores said those microchips have now arrived for many of the trucks, and the company has been able to complete the build process at the Kokomo plant.
“Importantly, we have been able to ship them to our dealers to help with the strong demand for our full-size trucks out of Ft. Wayne,” he said in an email.
He said the company wasn’t releasing specific numbers or details on how many trucks in the lot have been retrofitted with a microchip.
The move comes after GM said it has seen better consistency in the semiconductor supply chain during this year’s first quarter compared to last year. That’s translated into a gradual improvement in production and deliveries.
However, the company said, there is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and it’s working with suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward.
Flores said it is unknown whether GM will need to continue storing vehicles at the lot, as the semiconductor issue remains fluid.
“Our goal remains to complete the vehicles as quickly as possible and get them to dealers without delay,” he said. “We can’t predict the future, but we continue to work closely with our impacted suppliers to mitigate any issues that arise.”
U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said in January that there has been encouraging news on the shortage, including Intel announcing plans to build what could be the world’s largest semiconductor facility in Ohio.
However, she said, the semiconductor supply chain remains fragile and will likely remain that way until at least the second half of this year.
President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address also called on Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, which would provide chipmakers with $52 billion in subsidies to advance semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.
The Senate passed its version of the act last year. The House of Representatives passed its version in February, but the differences in the bills haven’t yet been ironed out in committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.