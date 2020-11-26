It’s iconic and heartwarming in a Hallmark Channel sort of way — a family trudging through the cold to find that perfect Christmas tree.
But expect some changes this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic will likely affect how people buy trees, as well as how businesses conduct the process.
And the trees themselves will be different.
Over the last few years, Indiana has been catching up with the rest of the country, switching from Scotch pine, white pine and Douglas fir trees to Canaan fir and Fraser fir trees, says Dan Cassens, professor emeritus of forestry and wood products at Purdue University and for 10 years the person who wrote the Purdue Christmas Tree information sheets.
That switch over is pretty much complete for choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms, said Cassens, who’s also owned his own choose-and-cut farm for more than 40 years and is a member of the Indiana Christmas Trees Growers Association.
He co-owns Cassens Trees at 5038 Morehouse Road in West Lafayette with wife Vicki Cassens, who is on the board of the Christmas tree association.
The newer trees can be harder to raise in Indiana because of warmer climate.
It’s more difficult to grow them as you move south, and below Indianapolis can be too warm for them, he said.
The Canaan and Fraser trees have a better form, full and with tight foliage, but open and with stiff branches that are easier to hang ornaments on.
There’ll still be some Scotch firs and white pines available.
Some people like the kind of trees they grew up with.
“It’s totally a personal preference,” he said.
They’re also about half the cost.
“For a lot of young families, that’s kind of important,” Cassens said.
Many of the Christmas tree farms will have pre-cut trees for sale (the amount depending on the weather), already shaken to make loose needles fall off and “wrapped” for easy transporting.
And for those cutting their own tree, most businesses will provide a saw.
Cassens’ farm will sterilize the saws after each use, and the National Christmas Tree Association recommends protocols developed by Cornell University
But choosing and cutting down your own tree has advantages, including looking at it not yet wrapped.
“You can see the tree in its natural environment and compare it to its neighbors,” he said.
People should dress for the weather with coats and heavy boots, and they should set aside a half hour to an hour to choose.
“Some people will be here all day,” Cassens said.
And choose wisely.
“Don’t get the biggest tree you can find, and got a good tree stand, not some piece of junk that going to tip over,” he said.
His farm will drill a hole in the bottom of the trunk after a machine shakes needles lose and another bales or wraps the tree, and they have stands that will go up into that hole.
There are three times that the tree farms get crowded, said Cassens.
They’re the weekend before Thanksgiving, the weekend of Thanksgiving and the weekend after Thanksgiving.
“That’s when most people want to get it done,” he said.
There’s not such a rush afterwards.
And the idea of a tree shortage, especially that late?
There’ll be enough trees for everyone, although not as many as before and maybe not as big.
The shortage was sensationalized following the drought 2013, Cassen said.
“That killed a lot of trees for people,” he said.
It takes two years in a nursery and seven years in the ground to grow a tree, and the drought put a hole in rotation between fields.
Some tree farms went into the next year’s supply, especially with higher demand.
Choosing where to find your own tree also depends on what all you expect while doing it, and the different farms’ websites list what they offer.
Mannix Farms in Noblesville has hayride wagons to the trees and a gift shop.
Clearview Family Tree Farm in Arlington has wagon rides to the trees and has an artisan festival planned for Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.
At Dull’s Tree Farm in Thornton, you can get a balled tree, dug up by the roots and wrapped in burlap for replanting, and it has a bed and breakfast and offers barn and fire pit rentals.
Cassens said the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association has about 60 members, but there are up to 200 tree farms in the state.
To find a tree farm near you, the association has an interactive map at www.indianachristmastrees.com/tree-farms.
The association also has more information on trees and COVID-19 safety at www.indianachristmastrees.com.
When you take the tree home, you should take about an inch off the bottom.
If it came from the field, it will likely be crooked, and for precut trees, three to four hours after a tree is cut, the blocks the damaged area, stopping the tree from soaking up water, Cassens said.
If you don’t put it in a stand right away, put it in a bucket of water.
When you get the tree up, keep an eye on the water.
Some years, the trees soak it up right away, he said.
Bigger trees need bigger containers – a gallon or more, and plain, clean water will be fine.
Aspirin and additives don’t make enough of a difference, he said.
Although some more effective tree foods are coming onto the market soon, he added.
Cassens also recommends securing the tree to something with forest (green) wire.
It will stabilize so pets can’t knock it over and if the tree slowly “creeps” and falls over, which is common because real trees aren’t always straight.
