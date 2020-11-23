Christmas at the Seiberling has been named one of the Top 20 winter traditions in the state, but the annual event is set to look more different than it ever has before.
The designation came as part of the state’s “The 20 IN 20” campaign, which is published by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development’s Visit Indiana to highlight unique places and events around the state.
“Winter brings colder temperatures, but it also brings a whole new list of memory-making opportunities,” said a press release from Visit Indiana. “From chills and thrills to sightseeing and ‘lightseeing,’ Indiana is a winter wonderland perfect for exploring.”
Howard County Historical Society Executive Director Catherine Hughes said she now hopes the designation gets more people exploring the mansion this year despite major changes to how people visit the Victorian manor during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening night lighting ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, when Santa will arrive in a sleigh to help turn on the thousands of lights adorning the outside of the home.
Visitors can then tour the mansion until 9 p.m., but the number of guests will be limited by timed ticket sales. Tickets must be purchased online before arriving, and the number of guests will be limited to groups of 10 people allowed in every 15 minutes.
During that time, visitors can explore the 25 rooms decorated with items matching this year’s theme of “A Celebration of Santa around the World.” Hughes said one room will be Grinch themed, and another will include a classic Coca-Cola Santa.
“It’s not necessarily a cultural tour as much as it is different interpretations of Santa,” she said.
Carriage rides through the Old Silk Stocking district will also be offered on opening night. There are a limited number of rides available and reservations are required and can be made by calling the historical society at 765-452-4314.
For those who can’t take a tour a mansion this year, the historical society is set to release a free virtual tour. The video will be posted on Saturday on the group’s Facebook page, and feature Santa Claus touring and narrating every room in the mansion.
Hughes said the video was paid for through at a $3,800 grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County, and those who watch it will be able to vote on their favorite room, just like those who take a tour in person.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to make this video because it’s going to reach a lot of people and be a lot of fun,” she said.
Getting the mansion ready for the event this year also posed a unique problem, since the groups and organizations decorating the rooms had to stagger times inside the home to keep socially distant, and then disinfect all the areas after they were done.
“It’s been a continuing challenge to ensure that everyone continues to be safe,” Hughes said. “We have 25 decorators all decorating one mansion, so we want to ensure everyone is safe doing that, and people are safe in coming for the live event.”
Hughes said even though the pandemic has created some logistical hurdles and changed how the event operates, they’re thankful to be able to still offer lives tours to a limited number of guests.
They’re also thankful that local sponsors continued to jump on board to help fund Christmas at the Seiberling, despite many businesses taking a financial hit this year due to COVID, she said.
“That has been huge, and their support has been incredible,” Hughes said. “We’re heartened that in this time of COVID, they are still out there willing to sponsor us, even though things are different this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.