No one was hurt in a Christmas Day fire that damaged a residence in the 1800 block of North Delphos Street.
According to a Kokomo Fire Department incident report, the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from inside the residence upon arrival.
Initial scanner traffic also indicated that the house’s occupants, along with their animals, were all outside and accounted for when officials arrived on scene.
The fire is still under investigation at this time, but the report stated that the fire started in the garage attached to the house by way of an enclosed breezeway. Firefighters eventually knocked that garage down, and the heavy fire damage was able to be held to the rear of the residence.
Officials said, however, that the entire residence suffered extensive smoke damage, and the incident report estimated that there was roughly $90,000 worth of losses.
