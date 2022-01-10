Chuck Jansen, a community activist, faith leader and longtime friend to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, was awarded the 13th annual Faith and Community in Action Award on Monday.
Moore presented Jansen with the honor at the Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast, which was held at Cross America.
The award honors individuals or groups who contribute, through their time and talent, in making a positive difference in the community through faith and action.
“Chuck epitomizes what it means to be a community servant,” Moore said in a release. “Anyone who knows Chuck can attest that he truly has a servant’s heart, as demonstrated by his work on public boards, his weekly call-outs for prayer requests offered during Adoration at St. Patrick Church or his heartfelt words of comfort for grieving families when called upon.”
Jansen is one of five children and currently serves St. Patrick Catholic Church as associate director of parish life and communications. He is active as an integral part of his Neighborhood Watch Program. He has also been a long-standing member of the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals through multiple administrations.
With the recent spike in COVID cases, Moore decided to limit the number of those attending the prayer breakfast this year, and instead gathered with a small group of people, the release said.
“The beginning of the new year is a great time for us to stop, give thanks and reflect on how our faith plays a part in how we serve our community," Moore said at the event. “This annual event provides an opportunity for us to not only appreciate how we have been blessed as a city but to offer our prayers and thanksgiving for those serving our community through their actions.”
This annual, interdenominational service brings citizens and religious leaders together to offer prayers of intercession for elected officials, first responders, educators, labor, business and medical communities as well as spiritual leaders.
Past Faith and Community in Action Award winners are:
- 2021 Denine Smith, Coordinated Assistance Ministries
- 2020 Ruth Lawson, Coordinated Assistance Ministries
- 2019 Morgan Young, Oakbrook Church
- 2018 Rev. Lonnie E. Anderson, Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
- 2017 Kevin Smith, Crossroads Community Church
- 2016 Beth Notaro, Community Activist
- 2015 Travis Taflinger and Casey Cline, Bridges Outreach
- 2014 Kevin Sprinkle, community activist
- 2013 Reba Harris, director of the Gilead House
- 2012 Van Taylor, director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission
- 2011 Jeff Newton, director of Kokomo Urban Outreach
- 2010 Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
