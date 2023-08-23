Christ Lutheran Church’s concert series “Music at Christ,” kicks off this weekend.
“We sponsor this series to enrich the cultural life of the community by featuring outstanding performers and compositions, which would not be otherwise heard locally,” Thomas Dearchs, the church’s minister of music, stated in a flyer announcing the 2023-24 season.
“We believe that the best of music, along with the other arts, is a vital expression of humanity’s aspiration toward the highest values and an important channel through which the human spirit is fed,” he added.
Along with five concerts, “Music at Christ” also features three Advent Recitals and five Lenten Recitals, the flyer noted.
The schedule is as follows:
- 3 p.m. Aug. 27: Marilyn Keiser, organ
- 3 p.m. Sept. 24: Jan Kraybill, organ
- 7 p.m. Oct. 27: Tyler Kivel, piano
- 4 p.m. Nov. 19: Pavel Morunov, oboe; Johanna Bourkova-Morunov, violin; Alexander Klepach, piano
- 12:10 p.m. Dec. 6: Sarah Williams, organ
- 12:10 p.m. Dec. 13: Catherine Trout Musselman, piano and harp
- 12:10 p.m. Dec. 20: Travis Person, organ
- 7 p.m. Dec. 24: The Bach Trio
- 12:10 p.m. Feb. 21: Michael Messina, organ
- 12:10 p.m. Feb. 28: Marko Petricic, organ
- 12:10 p.m. March 6: John Allegar, organ
- 12:10 p.m. March 13: Dawn Waddell, organ
- 12:10 p.m. March 20: Barbara Hobbs, piano
- 10:30 a.m. March 31: Easter Day festivities
- 4 p.m. May 19: Deux Voix (Stephen Distad, organ; Justin Langham, trumpet)
All concerts will take place inside the church, located at 3401 S. Dixon Road.
For more information on the 2023-24 concert series, contact the church at 765-453-6183 or visit https://christlutherankokomo.org/.
