New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Pastor Jeff Russell sat for a moment inside his quiet sanctuary and collected his thoughts.
Over his right shoulder, a brightly lit Christmas tree illuminated parts of the room, a reminder of the holiday season but also a time of year that is often difficult for Russell and for all those who have walked a similar path as him.
Burying your child seems to go against the natural order of life.
Russell has had to do it twice.
In January 2004, his son, Jeffry, passed away after complications from injuries he sustained while serving his country in Iraq. Three years later, Russell's other son, Rick, also passed away unexpectedly.
In between their deaths, Russell was also diagnosed with throat cancer — which has since gone into remission — and his newborn grandson also died after just two hours of life.
"God will not waste your pain," Russell remembers someone telling him once during those early days.
And it's true, Russell noted, which is why New Beginnings is hosting a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday for families who have lost a loved one, particularly a child.
“What happens is for everybody else, it’s like you’re living in this world that they [lost loved ones] don’t live in anymore,” Russell said. “But they still live in your hearts. And for parents, I just want to provide a spot that, even in this Christmas season where our losses just seem to come to the forefront again, for there to be someplace and some people that say, ‘We remember. We remember our own, and we can remember yours with you.’
“In other words, we can be wounded healers in each other’s lives,” Russell continued. “And the gift that somebody gives us of listening to our stories, we can offer that to another. And part of that somehow heals us too.”
During Sunday evening’s vigil, Russell said there will be some music and readings, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for each person in attendance to read their loved one’s name out loud.
And it’s that moment of public remembrance that can actually be quite powerful, Russell noted.
“When somebody comes up and remembers my child, it means the world to me,” he said. “Have you ever seen 'Back to the Future'? There’s a scene when the kid [Michael J. Fox] has a picture of his brother and sister disappearing. To so many people I’m around, my boys have disappeared. But they haven’t disappeared for me. Any parent knows what I’m talking about that’s lost a child. So when somebody mentions your child, it doesn’t always hurt. It helps that somebody else remembers.”
Russell also took a few moments on Wednesday to address those individuals who perhaps mean well but don’t quite know how to act around people in their times of grief, saying that sometimes the simplest gestures are the most comforting.
“I can just say that hugs are always welcome,” he said. “There are no words to take away anything at the moment. … So many people say they can’t imagine what you’re going through, and that’s true. You can’t. I know that personally. … We’re going through it but don’t even know what to say. … So to have a friend who will just be there in the moment and walk your journey is critically important.
“It’s also very important to realize that everyone grieves differently,” Russell noted. “There’s no set pattern. Some call it a grieving process, but it’s more like a pinball machine that's ricocheting all over the place. … It’s also valuable to remember the gift of tears because there is some pain that comes into your life, and the only way it gets out is by washing it out through tears.”
And on Sunday night, Russell hopes New Beginnings will be that safe haven for those seeking comfort.
“My message to people is this,” he said. “There really is something special about being with others who’ve walked this path too. So I invite you to remember with me, and let’s pause and remember together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.