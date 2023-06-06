A former employee of Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick Parishes and School is under internal investigation after officials there said they have been made aware of several misconduct allegations involving that employee.
In a written statement released Tuesday morning on the St. Patrick Catholic Church website, Fr. Christopher Shocklee didn’t elaborate on what the allegations were or when the church was made aware of them, and the former employee was not named directly.
The Tribune will not identify the accused either without official charges or lawsuits filed.
But in his statement, Shocklee did allude to the potential nature of those allegations, telling parishioners that the safety and wellbeing of “our children and young people are of the utmost importance."
“We know that this type of news can be upsetting for everyone involved,” Shocklee noted in his statement. “We are here to support you and your families during this time. … We all share a commitment to be part of the Church’s mission to respect and protect people of every age. I invite you to pray for the healing that flows from the Holy Spirit for all affected and that effective safeguarding and victim assistance. Know of my prayers for all involved. God bless.”
As part of his statement Tuesday, Shocklee also provided several resources for individuals to report on such misconduct allegations.
“We encourage you to report the incident in the following manner per existing diocesan policy,” he wrote.
That includes making a report by calling Child Protective Services at 800-800-5556 or contacting local law enforcement. You can also contact Jackie Montrie, who is the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, at 765-464-4988.
