PERU — In 1922, around 500 acres of land east of Peru held dozens of buildings, barns and housing for circus performers from all over the world. The property was owned by the American Circus Corporation, a conglomeration of five of the most popular circuses in the country.
But when the property was sold in 1945 to a local farmer, most of those buildings were eventually demolished. All that was left were two large barns built in 1922 that once housed colorful circus wagons along with tigers, lions and elephants.
And on Sunday, those barns got a centennial birthday party celebrating their heritage as some of the last original circus barns left in the country.
The celebration was organized by the International Circus Hall of Fame, which has operated a museum there since the 1980s and spent decades restoring and maintaining the structures.
Throughout the day, kids could have their photo taken inside one of the almost 40 historic circus wagons housed at the property. There were also games and a bouncy house, as well as a raffle for two new bikes.
John Wright, president of the International Circus Hall of Fame, said they don’t know the specific dates when the barns were built, just that they were completed in 1922.
The north barn that today houses the museum was originally built as the wagon barn. The second floor was used to repair and store the dozens of canvas tents used in the traveling circuses that left from the site.
The south barn that today holds many of the circus wagons was first constructed to house the tigers, lions and elephants that were arguably more famous than the performers themselves.
Wright said that when the hall of fame acquired the use of the buildings from a local farmer in the 1980s, the buildings were in decent shape, but still needed some upkeep and repairs.
Over the next 30 years, the nonprofit worked to keep the barns standing as part of the effort to preserve the unique history of the site. That included recently installing a new roof on the north barn and fixing a broken support beam earlier this year. The group also maintains the other three outbuildings that were also original to the circus winter quarters.
“It makes you feel good that we’ve been able to do that and that we can keep preserving it,” Wright said. “It’s been little by little, but as long as we’re keeping all this preserved, I think we’re doing a great job.”
But that preservation may be coming to an end.
Wright said that due to the pandemic, donations and memberships have dried up, leaving the nonprofit with little money to make needed repairs to keep the barns standing.
In fact, on Saturday, when the celebration was first scheduled, huge wind gusts tore the roof off one of the north wagon barns, scattering debris across a nearby field.
Wright said that’s one more fix the nonprofit doesn’t have the money to fund.
“They’re not paying to fix themselves,” he said. “It all costs money. It’s been a struggle. A big struggle.”
But the hall of fame isn’t giving up yet. Wright said they’re doing more now than ever to draw people to the museum and drum up support and donations for the barns.
That includes putting in three new exhibits celebrating the history of the circus, including performers who served in the military and others who were at the forefront of the women’s suffrage movement.
The birthday celebration was also a way to provide some fun activities to get kids and families out to the site to see what the hall of fame was all about.
Wright said that as donations and funding dwindles, the group is staying positive and working harder than ever to preserve one of the most unique circus sites in the country.
“Come out and help preserve this history, because once it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said. “You can’t bring it back. It’s going to be a tough year, but we’re just hoping that people finally say, ‘Hey, this is here and let’s see what they have to offer.’”
