PERU — A year ago, downtown Peru looked perfectly normal after the Peru Circus City Festival was forced to cancel due to the pandemic.
But on Saturday, animal wagons, jugglers, clowns and calliopes transformed the streets into a circus spectacular as the annual festival parade made a roaring comeback to the city.
Crowds packed to the streets to watch the hour-and-half exhibition that makes up the largest and longest circus parade in the nation, and caps off a week of festivities and performances put on by the Peru Amateur Circus.
Linda Jackson, Fort Wayne’s NBC Evening News Anchor who performed in the Peru circus as a kid and helped emcee the event Saturday, told the crowd it was a breath of fresh air to see the parade back on after cancelling last year.
"There are so many events and so many great things coming back this year, and the Peru Circus Parade is one of them," she said. "It's very special to have all of you here this morning."
The parade kicked off with a performance of the National Anthem by a great-granddaughter of Clyde Beatty, the famed animal trainer and zoo owner who starred in Hollywood films.
That was followed by two Huey helicopters making three low flybys down Broadway and Main Street, filling the city with the loud, low thumping of the blades. The crowds cheered as the choppers passed just overhead, only feet above church steeples and the Ferris wheel.
"That's so awesome," Jackson said after the helicopters flew away. "I meant that 1,000% when I say awesome. That was a 'dear diary' moment. 'Dear diary, guess what I saw at the Peru Circus Parade?'"
And with that, the spectacle kicked off in full force as brightly painted circus wagons, that once served as animal cages or hauling trailers, made their way down Broadway, pulled by teams of Belgium horses.
One caged wagon read in vivid paint "486-lbs of Pure Jungle Fury," with the name Moto painted at the bottom. Inside sat a giant stuffed gorilla. Other red-and-gold wagons held calliopes with players inside piping out perky tunes such as "Back Home Again in Indiana."
Throughout the parade, performers from the Peru Amateur Circus put on shows for the spectators, including a troupe of unicyclists performing tricks like riding in a straight line or large circle. One teenager on an at least 10-foot unicycle juggled as he rode high above the crowd.
Later, a group of clowns passed along squirting water guns, followed by young jugglers who sometimes kept six pins in the air at the same time before tossing them, uninterrupted, to another juggler.
Bruce Embrey, a former judge and prosecutor in Miami County who helped emcee the event, pointed out circus alumni in some of the most unexpected places as floats and fire trucks drove by.
Miami County Sheriff Tim Hunter was in attendance, driving an SUV through the parade. Embrey noted he was a long-time trumpet player in the Peru Circus Band. State Police Trooper Jon Cole rode on a human cannonball float. For two years, he performed that act with his family at a massive Chinese theme park.
But the fun was briefly punctuated with sadness as an empty float, draped in black, passed by honoring Pat Kelly, the youngest son of the famous hobo clown Emmett Kelly.
Pat Kelly followed in his father's clowning footsteps, but died last month after performing for decades at the International Circus Hall of Fame, located near Peru.
The parade came to an end with two elephants sauntering down the street, dressed in bright circus pageantry. The crowd cheered and clapped after Jackson told them the elephants loved to get applause.
Dan Hughart said the elephants were his favorite part of the parade. A few years ago, he got to ride one outside the Peru Circus Building, and he's loved them ever since.
His wife, Irene, said she loved the animal wagons, but there was one she wished they would include.
"I thought it'd be funny to have one of the wagons that says wild animals on it, and have it filled with kids," she said with a laugh.
After the parade, Kelly Staso held the piccolo her daughter played in the parade with the Peru High School band. She said after last year's cancellation, it was great to see the kids performing again the community getting back to normal.
But in Peru, normal means something just a little different, she said.
"The parade is something where anywhere you mention it, people are always like, 'Wait, you have a circus in your town?'" she said laughing. "It's pretty great to have something like this in your own backyard."
