Cousins Braydon Cook and Trent Rawls sat attentively inside the Council Chambers at Kokomo City Hall on Wednesday night and were excited to learn more about the possible line of work the pair hope to one day enter.
A few feet away, members of the Kokomo Police Department were introducing themselves to the two men, along with about a dozen other members of the public who were also in attendance.
It was all part of the department’s community outreach and education program called Citizens Police Academy, a seven-week session that will allow participants to gain a quick overview of how the KPD operates.
“The main purpose of this is so citizens can come here and spend time and see the various units within the department and learn how we are trained,” Capt. Scott Purtee, public information officer and commander of KPD’s Professional Standards Unit, said.
Purtee added that participants will also have a chance to hear from unit commanders from divisions such as patrol, criminal investigators, the drug task force, internal affairs and evidence, while also hopefully getting a better understanding of concepts like the use of force continuum and defensive tactics used by law enforcement officers.
“It’s easy for us to block ourselves in,” he said. “So, this gives us the appreciation of what the community’s thinking. They might bring up ideas that we never thought of, and we’ll get to be able to talk about it and see if it’s something that we think is feasible to do. We work for them. It’s a relationship between the two of us that will make this whole city and county a better place to live.”
Capt. Richard Benzinger, who was also in attendance during Wednesday evening’s session, agreed with Purtee.
“It’s all about community outreach,” he said. “Any police department is only as good as the community will allow it to be. A lot of the work depends on the community and their tips. We need them to trust us as much as we need to trust them. It’s all about that ongoing and developing relationship.
“We are definitely always meeting new people each time this happens,” Benzinger added. “And usually somebody will have something to say or a point of view that hasn’t previously been heard before, so this also creates just as much a learning experience for us as it does for them.”
Kokomo resident and Citizens Police Academy participant Myla Thayer said she already has a grasp of how law enforcement works since one of her sons is a trooper with the Indiana State Police.
But she’s excited to continue to learn more about the profession and the men and women behind it too, she noted.
“As I talk to my one son, he’s said before that he’s out there to do the right thing at the right time for the right reason,” she said. “I’ve seen officers come to do presentations at the Kokomo Howard County Public Library (where Thayer works) for the same reasons. … So, I just want to come here and learn as much as I can.”
KPD’s Citizens Police Academy is not taking any additional participants during this year’s session, but, if interested, officials say a new course will likely be offered in February 2024.
