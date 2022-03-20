The city of Kokomo has allocated its Community Development Block Grants to various nonprofits and infrastructure projects.
The allocations total $843,746, the same as last year because the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has not yet calculated how much CDBG money the city is deserving of yet for the 2022 fiscal year.
On March 2, the three-person Citizen’s Review Committee met to rank seven local nonprofits’ requests for CDBG money. Administered by HUD, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners, but the federal government allows up to 15% of the total allocation amount to go toward “public service agencies.”
This year’s public service allocations are:
- Family Service Society - $25,000 to fund operating expenses for its domestic violence shelter. The agency asked for $25,000
- Very Early Childhood Education Center - $20,000 for operating expenses. The center, located in the United Way of Howard County building at 210 W. Walnut St., offers families a place to go with their children to play for free. The agency asked for $25,000.
- Bona Vista - $45,000 to fund operating expenses for “The Crossing” building, which houses the nonprofit’s industrial sales, work services, pre-vocational training, sky’s the limit programs and its habilitation services. The nonprofit requested $100,000.
- Samaritan Caregivers - $14,500 for the organization's seniors program. The organization offers free grocery delivery and other personal shopping services, transportation, companionship and more to those 65 years and older. It requested $44,199.
- Project Access Howard County - $2,500 for the nonprofit’s health insurance copay and vision care programs. It requested $15,000.
- Bridges Outreach - $6,000 for operating expenses in relation to its after-school, mentoring and job training programs it holds for local middle school and high school students. The nonprofit requested $12,000.
- Literacy Coalition - $7,000 for operating expenses for its building at 901 S. Courtland Ave. It requested $9,851.
Additionally, the city’s blight removal program will also receive $60,746 from CDBG funds.
