A local company will construct and install the new playground equipment at Studebaker Park.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety Wednesday awarded the park improvement project to PlayPros, which submitted a bid of $175,865.70 and was the only company to bid on the project.
The bid comes in slightly under what the city earmarked — $186,113 — for the project. Funding comes from Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV).
In the city’s CDBG-CV allocation paper, the city describes the project as a “major rehabilitation” of the park that will include “new playground equipment and new socially distanced shelters.”
“These improvements will encourage neighborhood residents to venture outside and provide them with suitable outdoor fitness opportunities and social gathering space while maintaining safe social distancing,” the city CDBG-CV allocation sheet paper. “This will also provide Carver Community Center patrons an alternative venue and avoid large gatherings of youth, after school hours.”
Danta Rogers, executive director of the Carver Community Center, told the Tribune in July that he’s looking forward to the improvements of Studebaker Park, calling them “way overdue.”
Rogers said he barely sees anyone use the park’s playground or tennis courts, but that may change if the park’s amenities are upgraded. He added that he could see Carver Center using the park more for its after-school programs if it’s upgraded.
A rendering by PlayPros of the new playground equipment given to the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Board in September shows two main playground structures with slides, monkey bars and more. The rendering also depicts swings and a merry-go-round.
Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, said in September that the new shelter will be open on all four sides and will be located in the middle of the park. The city is aiming for a winter or early spring installation.
