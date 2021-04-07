Paving Roads 03.jpg

Employees with E&B Paving resurface County Road North 50 East next to FCA Indiana Transmission Plant I in this photo from May 12, 2020.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo Board of Works on Wednesday awarded this year’s Community Crossings projects to E&B Paving.

The construction company’s bid totaled $2.2 million and was the only bid the city received for the project.

The city of Kokomo was awarded $1 million in matching funds from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program that provides cities and towns with additional money for resurfacing projects. The city put up $1 million of its own.

According to a December 2020 city press release, the money will be used to resurface some of the city’s main thoroughfares this year. These roads include:

  • Park Road from Center Road to Indiana 26
  • Dixon Road from Alto Road to Indiana 26
  • Goyer Road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard
  • Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road
  • Vaile Avenue from Indiana 931 to Goyer Avenue
  • Washington Street from Boulevard Street to LaFountain Street
  • Timer Valley Drive from Center Road to Indiana 26
  • Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street
  • Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931

Board affirms demos

Also Wednesday, the board unanimously affirmed the demolition of three vacant and deteriorating houses. They are:

  • 723 S. Buckeye St. The house is vacant, “unsafe to a person and property” and not maintained, according to Jamie Corn, of the city’s Inspection Services department. Corn said the owners of the house — Amber and Christopher Jewell — did contact the city and inquired about permits but have not completed any improvements to the property since they acquired it in July of 2019.
  • 611 S. Jay St. The house is vacant, “unsafe to a person and property” and not maintained, Corn said. The owner — Betty Brewer — has contacted the city and does not have the means to pay for the demolition. Therefore, Corn said, the city will demolish the structure.
  • 1026 N. Bell St. The house is vacant and is also “unsafe to a person and property.” Corn said the owner of the property is dead and that the surviving family has “no interest” in the property.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

