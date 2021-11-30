The Kokomo City Council fast tracked a handful of property rezonings Monday, including requests for a Planned Unit Development near Championship Park and a new drive-thru coffee shop on the city’s eastside.
On both of the requests, the City Council unanimously voted to suspend the rules and pass the rezoning ordinances on first and second readings.
Championship Park PUD
As previously reported by the Tribune, Westfield-based Henke Development Group sought to make the 35 acres of land it owns east of Championship Park a PUD. Now that it is approved, the development company has more flexibility in what it can bring to the area and will not have to come back to the council for multiple rezoning requests as the company recruits more tenants for the area.
Notably, the PD-C2 zoning the land is now under allows Henke Development Group to develop a maximum of 40% of the land as residential.
Brad Henke, who handles commercial development for Henke Development Group, said Monday that the company believes development around Championship Park will mirror what is currently happening around the 31-field Grand Park complex in Westfield, which Henke Development Group also developed.
Henke and Betsy Garfield, who works on development, finances and acquisitions for Henke, said they’re currently in talks with multiple brokers interested in commercial development near Championship Park, but answered in non-specific terms when asked by Council President Mat Grecu, R, At-large, what they planned on bringing to the area.
“We’re working with a lot of groups and kind of envision what we’re seeing at Grand Park,” Brad Henke said. “We have a neat development there where you’re starting to see restaurants, hotels, even banks, some multi-family components, too, and I think you’ll see a lot of that here where it really creates a gateway and neat entryway into the park.”
While it’s still unclear what and when commercial development will begin to arrive next to Championship Park, Councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben, R, At-large, had one suggestion.
“This town would like to see a Chick-fil-A," Kitts-McKibben said.
“Us too,” Brad Henke said, laughing.
Championship Park and plans for a neighboring commercial development were originally announced in the summer of 2019 and aimed at taking advantage of a booming youth sports tourism industry.
The fields were completed earlier this year and have now been hosting games and tournaments since April.
To pay for the construction of the ballparks at Championship Park, the city issued a $10.6 million bond. While the ordinance passed last year lists repayment coming from local income tax, the city is banking on Henke Development Group attracting commercial development to help pay off the debt through a tax increment financing (TIF).
The land Henke Development Group owns east of Championship Park is in a TIF district, meaning future property tax revenue increases are diverted to pay off the bond or be reused within the district instead of going to public entities, such as schools, the city and county and libraries. According to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, debt payments to the Championship Park bond began this year.
DRIVE-THRU COFFEE SHOP
A new drive-thru coffee shop will be located at 2035 N. 00 NS, just off of Markland Avenue and across the street from Morning Star Church. The Kokomo City Council approved Monday a rezoning request that will change the property from an Agriculture/Rural Residential zoning to Small to Medium Scale General Zoning.
“There’s a lot of commercial growth headed out toward the bypass in this area and with Championship Park being out there now, they (coffee shop owners) feel this would be a great business opportunity for them,” Paul Wyman, managing broker for The Wyman Group and Howard County commissioner, said at a Nov. 9 Kokomo Plan Commission meeting, speaking on behalf of the future owners of the coffee shop, Wendell and Cindy Gibson.
According to Wyman, the coffee shop will be drive-thru only with no indoor seating, but it will have a front counter for ordering and pickup and possibly outdoor seating during the warm weather months.
In addition to coffee, the restaurant will also offer small food items, such as hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and soft pretzels. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wyman said. A projected opening date was not given.
The Gibsons will utilize the existing structure on the property with some minor renovations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.