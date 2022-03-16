The Kokomo City Council on Monday approved two rezoning requests — for a fast-casual restaurant and a convenience store and gas station — and moved forward another for a proposed 172-unit single-story apartment development.
The City Council voted unanimously on all three of the rezoning requests, all of which faced little to no objections from the public at Monday’s meeting.
Redwood Kokomo
A proposed 172-unit single-story apartment development targeted for the city’s far southeast side received first reading approval for its request to rezone 8 acres of the development’s 24 total acres from R2 medium-density residential and M1 low-density multi-family residential to M2 general multifamily residential. The other 15.6 acres are already zoned M2.
The City Council will vote on the second and final reading at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 28. The proposed development will need development plan approval at a later date from the Kokomo Plan Commission before construction can begin.
As currently proposed, the development would include 32 buildings and 172 separate apartments located north of Walnut Creek Apartments and east of Brooke Road. The apartments would range in size from 1,294 square feet to 1,620 square feet, depending on what layout the apartment is. All apartments would be open-concept, two-bedroom, two-bath, with a den space, a two-car garage, a driveway, private back patio space, large windows, washer and dryer hookups, energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops and no steps or stairs.
Rent would be between $1,500-$2,000 a month. The community would also have 24/7 on-site management, a full-time maintenance person and private trash pickup. The roads in the community would be privately owned and maintained by Redwood.
A few homeowners on Brooke Road spoke against the development at this month’s Plan Commission meeting, arguing that the development would negatively affect their quality of life due to potential increase in noise and vehicle activity.
Councilman Matt Grecu, R-At-large, said he doesn’t think those concerns will materialize into real problems.
“It’s a nice looking community,” Grecu said. “I actually know folks who live very close to their community in Fort Wayne, and they absolutely had nothing but good things to say about the whole development, how they maintain it. They felt it was a positive addition to Fort Wayne.”
Good Eats
A proposal for a fast-casual restaurant near Indiana University-Kokomo at 2000 S. Washington St. received final rezoning approval Monday, paving the way for the business to begin construction on the building.
Good Eats Eatery will bring “fresh,” “local” and “flavorful” food to Kokomo, according to co-owner Anthony Walker. The restaurant will largely be takeout and drive-thru centric with limited tableside service. Menu items will include sandwiches, protein plates, salads, sides and some shareables, according to a restaurant plan provided to local media. The restaurant will make food from scratch and source from farmers.
The new restaurant received some pushback at a Plan Commission meeting in February from nearby residents who were largely concerned about how the development would affect their use of an alley between 2000 S. Washington St. and the One Stop Express.
For Patricia Sottong, who lives just north of the proposed restaurant, use of the alley is important, as it’s her only direct access to South Washington Street. Owner of the property Scott Pitcher, of Fortune Companies, was able to present to the City Council last month that he had, in the past, granted a public access easement for the said alley.
Sottong on Monday also expressed concern that she was going to lose her chain-link fence built on the south side of her property, since it is technically on the property Good Eats Eatery will be built on.
On Monday, Pitcher told the council that he wouldn’t make Sottong get rid of her fence and is willing to pay to get an easement to allow the fence to legally encroach on the property.
“We don’t care about tearing the fence down,” Pitcher said. “It doesn’t encroach anywhere on our drive-thrus or anything, nor do we want to be bad neighbors.”
Gas station/convenience store
The city will be getting a new gas station and convenience store and three new retail spaces at the southwest corner of Jefferson Street and North Dixon Road.
The City Council unanimously voted Monday to suspend its rules and approved the rezoning request on both first and second reading.
The plan is to turn the former Key Bank building into a gas station and convenience store and build three retail spaces in what were the bank’s drive-thru lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.