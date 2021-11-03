The city of Kokomo has hired an engineering firm to see whether or not a historic property could be redeveloped.
The Kokomo Redevelopment Commission last month OK’d the hiring of Indianapolis-based engineering firm The Etica Group for “structural assessment services” and “analysis for possible redevelopment purposes” of the old Warren’s Auto Salvage, located at 1105 S. Home Ave.
“We’re going to see what it costs to redevelop that property,” TJ Rethlake, city attorney, said at the Oct. 15 meeting.
The Etica Group will essentially analyze the property and decide what it can be turned into, which parts can and cannot be kept and whether there are any environmental issues or concerns.
The property was most recently a longtime auto salvage yard owned and operated by Warren Pearce for nearly five decades before he retired and closed the salvage business in 2020. The property is currently for sale for $1.5 million.
The nearly 5-acre property has a lot of historical value for Kokomo.
Originally used by the Haynes Automobile Company, the building was owned by Chrysler in 1937 to manufacture manual transmissions. It was the first plant Chrysler ever opened in Kokomo.
