City officials have organized an emergency resource fair to help the homeless find services and housing in an effort to safely disband what has become known as “tent city” near the city’s downtown.
Mayor Tyler Moore said the city collaborated with five local agencies to put on the emergency fair after the bout of frigid temperatures hit the area the last two weeks, raising safety concerns for the city’s homeless.
The fair, which runs through Friday, includes representatives from Family Service Association of Howard County, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Kokomo Housing Authority and Jackson Street Commons, which provides housing to veterans.
Family Service Association Director Tracy Martino said 23 people came to the fair on the first day last Friday, and all were connected with resources in the community. So far this week, no one has come to the fair.
Moore said the idea is to create a one-stop-shop for the homeless seeking housing or help. Last Friday, the fair provided blankets, warm clothing, food and medical care for anyone who came.
Now, the city hopes the resources provided during the outreach will get the ball rolling to safely disband the homeless communities camping throughout the city, including the large site near the city’s downtown.
Last week, Moore issued a press release urging the homeless to utilize the city’s shelters, noting there are vacancies open to anyone who needs a place to stay.
“While we understand that some may be comfortable camping in locations throughout the city, we wish to inform that this is a violation of city ordinances,” the release said. “These ordinances are put in place for the safety and protection of everyone in the community.”
The city highlighted the sanitation issues caused by homeless camps, like disposing of human waste that is “a concern for area neighbors, a danger to our wildlife and a pollutant to our waterways.”
Moore said the emergency resource fair marks his administration’s first major push to address the city’s homelessness issue. The approach aims to end homeless camps like tent city, he said, but do so in a way that ensures the safety of everyone living or camping outside.
“The last thing we want is to kick somebody when they’re down,” he told the Tribune. “It’s more about identifying those who might be living in violation of the ordinance, but in doing so, leading them to the necessary resources while keeping the community as safe as possible.”
But Naketa Catchings, who leads a group of volunteers called Helping Our Homies that provides help and support to the homeless community, said the move initially upset people living in the camp.
She said the city initially discussed a Feb. 15 deadline for people to relocate from the camp, not leaving enough time to find other options. But the city then eased up on the timeline to allow people to find the services and care they needed.
Now, everyone living there has attended the resource fair, and five have taken an assessment to determine if they qualify for permanent, supportive housing in the city, Catchings said.
“As of now, they’re all following through with their appointments, but I think the timeframe was really scary for everybody and caused a little anxiety,” she said.
Even so, Catchings said, she believes the city and local agencies have the best interest in mind for the homeless population, and the resource fair is a good way for tent-city residents, and the homeless throughout the city, to find help before being asked to relocate.
“I feel like it’s going to be okay,” she said. “From the people I’ve spoken with and the meetings I’ve sat in on, everybody wants what’s best for all the people in Howard County that are outside and struggling. I feel like everybody’s heart is in a good place.”
Moore agreed. He said beyond finding help for the homeless, the fair aims to give people a place to speak honestly about their issues so providers can learn how to best help them.
“More than anything, we’re hoping that these folks can come in and have a conversation and get their questions answered,” he said. “We want them to have a conversation with a service provider to learn where they actually are in their lives and see what options may be available to them that they might think don’t exist.”
Catchings said although all the residents of tent city attended the fair, some still returned to the camp as they wait to move forward on any help offered. She noted finding housing or enrolling in services takes longer than most people realize.
“Some people don’t have IDs or Social Security cards, so they need to get those things first,” she said. “It’s just realizing that the process isn’t as simple as picking your stuff up and finding a place.”
And the issue is much bigger than just tent city. Catchings said although media attention has put a spotlight on the camp, there are others all throughout Kokomo in need of services and housing.
“It’s people underneath bridges or staying behind restaurants or on church steps,” she said. “I feel like everybody is realizing that this is a bigger issue that won’t be fixed by fixing one area.”
Moore said in the end, he knows the fair won’t permanently solve the city’s homelessness problem. But it’s a way to lay a foundation for a more humanitarian approach to those who are violating city code, especially with more frigid weather looming.
“I think it’s a perpetual issue,” he said. “... I’d like to think we’re taking a more collaborative approach rather than just going out there and telling people you need to go here or there. We want to create an opportunity for them before they’re told to vacate.”
The resource fair runs through Friday at the Family Services Association facility at 618 S. Main Street. The fair is held from 1 to 3 p.m. If someone needs transportation to the event, please reach out to City Transit at 765-456-7556.
FSA Director Martino noted her agency is available year-round to help those seeking housing or help.
