The City of Kokomo and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance are seeking artwork from local artists for a series of large-scale vertical banners, which will be displayed on two sides of the new parking garage currently under construction in downtown Kokomo.
The Call for Art will feature multiple artists and each selected artist will be asked to produce a series of up to seven art images. The artworks will depict Kokomo’s vibrant community and rich automotive, industrial and innovative heritage. The banner series will rotate annually or more frequently.
“The new downtown parking garage will be enhanced by these banners,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore in a press release. “This is a great way to showcase Kokomo’s history in a very visible way on a public space and I am looking forward to seeing these banners become part of the downtown landscape.”
The Call for Art will open July 23, 2020 and close August 28, 2020. Selection of artists will take place via a panel selection process within 7-10 days after closing, and artists will be notified shortly thereafter. Once artists are selected, each will have up to six weeks to complete a banner series (of up to seven images.)
For complete details about the Call for Art, go to www.greaterkokomo.com/news/call-for-art
