Learning about happenings in the city of Kokomo and reporting issues is now easier.
The city of Kokomo on Monday launched its Text My Gov messaging service the public can use to either gather information or report a variety of issues, such as a pothole or a malfunctioning traffic light.
Text My Gov allows the public to send text messages directly to the city by using keywords that will trigger a response to answer the question or concern. To report issues and find answers, users can text HI to 765-470-4055
Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc. or report issues such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an auto-generated response with an answer to the question or a link to the city of Kokomo’s website containing relevant information.
The Text My Gov messaging service also allows residents to opt in to notifications from City Hall by texting a keyword to 765-470-4055. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests and more.
For example, to sign up for general alerts, users should text the keyword “Kokomo” or to sign up for road closures or traffic alerts, users should text the key word “KokomoRoads.”
“Communication is essential to maintaining a solid relationship between government and residents,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a statement. “Text My Gov is the latest tool that allows residents to get the information they need and providing an apparatus to report issues like potholes or code violations. It can be done 24/7.”
