The City of Kokomo is allocating $500,000 that nonprofits can apply for to assist with meeting COVID-19 pandemic response needs and to “build a stronger, more equitable community.”
The city said in a press release that the money comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program of the American Rescue Plan.
Nonprofits can apply for grants with a maximum award of $10,000. A review committee will oversee the grant decisions, while the city will disperse the funds and handle contract agreements.
Eligible nonprofits must have a brick-and-mortar physical presence in Kokomo and must have been established for one year prior to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
“During the pandemic, nonprofit agencies have been a vital partner as we serve the community,” said Mayor Tyler Moore in the release. “These grant funds will ensure they can continue to provide needed services to our residents.”
Applications open Tuesday, with proposals due by 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Awards will be announced Feb. 21, with the grant period beginning March 1.
Grant applications can be found online at www.cityofkokomo.org or picked up at the City of Kokomo Department of Development, located on the third floor of City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
The city said nonprofits should check the website and application for additional details about eligibility. For additional information or questions, contact the Department of Development at 765-456-7375 or email development@cityofkokomo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.