The city of Kokomo is seeking to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by a resident who claims the city is violating his First Amendment right to fly a “F--- Biden” flag on his property.
A brief in support of the motion to dismiss was filed earlier this month by a lawyer for the city and other defendants Mark Miller, the city building inspector and code enforcement officer; Greg Sheline, executive director of the City of Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission; and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.
In the brief, the defendants argue one primary claim: that the plaintiff, Kokomo resident Brandon Adams, has failed to state a claim and an actual deprivation of rights.
As previously reported by the Tribune, Adams sued the city and the county in September, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated after the city instructed him that he was in violation of the city’s sign ordinance and could be fined up to $1,000 a day if he did not remove the flag.
Adams also sued Bob Cameron, a former city councilman and neighbor of Adams, alleging Cameron worked with the other defendants by “aiding, assisting, or persuading” them to take action against Adams. The county was later dropped voluntarily from the lawsuit by Adams and his attorney, Jay Meisenhelder.
The defendant’s brief, written by attorney Liberty Roberts of the law firm Church Church Hittle + Antrim, argues that Adams’ complaint doesn’t state a violation of a Constitutional right at all. Instead, the memo argues that Adams’ complaint alleges just an attempted or potential future deprivation and fails to “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and thus be dismissed pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6).
“Adams does not allege that he (Miller) took down the flag,” the brief states. “Nor does he allege that Miller, Sheline, Moore, or the City of Kokomo took down the flag. Adams complains, ‘If Adams is forced to remove his flag … he will be irreparably harmed in that he will be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the public debate.’ (Complaint ¶ 34) The specific allegations and reasonable inferences drawn from the statements in Adams’ Complaint show that Adams has not taken down his flag and has not been deprived of the opportunity to participate in the public debate.”
The defendant’s memo cites two past rulings — Reichenberger v. Pritchard and Goldschmidt v. Patchett — that they argue bolsters their motion to dismiss.
In the latter, Jona Goldschmidt, an attorney, placed an ad in a newspaper advertising his services for divorce proceedings. He was later sent a letter from Randy Patchett, state attorney at the time for Williamson County, Illinois, telling him that his newspaper ad appeared to violate state law prohibiting advertising for the dissolution of marriage.
Goldschmidt filed a federal lawsuit, alleging violation of First Amendment rights and that Patchett had threatened to bring legal action against him. Patchett filed a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted, and the district granted it. That decision as upheld by the appeals court, which noted that the ruling in Reichenberger v. Pritchard found “the mere possibility of remote or speculative future injury or invasion of rights will not suffice to state a Section 1983 cause of action.”
The defendant’s brief argues that Adams’ complaint is similar to the complaint filed in the aforementioned cases, and, as such, should face a similar fate and be dismissed.
“Like the State’s Attorney’s letter to Goldschmidt advising of the statutory violation and the referral of the matter for prosecution, Adams’ receipt of the letter and/or violation notice do not constitute a deprivation of Adams right,” the brief states. “The possibility of the assessment of fines and or removal of the flag is at most a potential future action, but not a constitutional deprivation.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Adams has not yet responded to the motion to dismiss.
The motion to dismiss was filed a week after both parties filed a joint report saying that the two parties attempted multiple times to reach a settlement but were unsuccessful.
In the status report, filed Oct. 29, Adams and Meisenhelder state that a settlement “outside of litigation is unlikely,” while the defendants state that a settlement could be helped by a judicial settlement conference. The report does not state the details of the proposed settlements.
