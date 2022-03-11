City officials have submitted a plan to clean up toxic chemicals found in the soil by the Kokomo Wastewater Treatment Facility that halted a major expansion project at the plant.
The contamination was found last year on the northeastern area of the facility’s property, located at 1501 W. Markland Ave., which also sits beside Wildcat Creek.
Tests revealed the soil there contained arsenic, lead, mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at levels that exceeded the limits set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The discovery led the city to immediately halt construction on a major sewer project that involves building a new wastewater line from the Highland Park area to the facility.
The city is building a smaller treatment facility to process the water from that line before it’s sent into the main treatment plant. That facility will be located where the contamination was found.
Now, the city has submitted its cleanup plan to IDEM to begin the process of remediating the site.
The plan calls for all areas contaminated by PCBs to be excavated and the soil removed to a dumpsite approved for hazardous waste. The area would then be backfilled with clean soil.
However, some areas aren't accessible to be excavated because they are deep underneath water and sewage pipes. Those areas would be controlled so as not to allow exposure to the contamination.
The city has also detailed plans to ensure no PCBs become airborne during cleanup and spread to the residential and commercial area just across Markland Avenue.
The city said it will install an air monitoring station along the street with samples analyzed every day to ensure no contaminants are spreading to the neighborhood.
In the event that the PCB concentrations in the air exceed IDEM limits, all parties will be immediately notified and a meeting will be conducted to review the circumstances and determine what additional measures are necessary to prevent the spread.
That could include using more water to keep dust down, covering inactive work areas, working at night or using different materials to do the excavation.
If PCBs continue to be found in the air, excavation and handling activities will cease and all potential sources will be covered until the city can develop an alternative plan.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said in a previous interview the PCBs are left over from when the area housed Continental Steel Corp., which produced nails and wires from 1914 to 1986 on a 183-acre site, including where the wastewater plant sits now.
The site was placed on the EPA’s Superfund list in 1989 after it was discovered that operations at the company resulted in contaminated soil, sediments, surface water and groundwater that contained PCBs, lead and other chemicals.
Remediation of the site wrapped up in 2011, and the area is now home to the city’s soccer fields and a solar park.
Moore said part of EPA’s Superfund cleanup included the west bank of Wildcat Creek at the wastewater treatment plant.
He said the city believed the EPA had remediated the area and it was cleared for the expansion project planned there, so officials were shocked when they discovered the huge amounts of PCBs in the soil last year.
