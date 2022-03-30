The city of Kokomo will build a shelter and picnic area on what is now greenspace just off the Cloverleaf Trail on West Jefferson Street.
The Board of Public Works and Safety approved Wednesday a bid for $99,698 from Kokomo-based playground equipment company PlayPros to build a covered shelter 10 feet tall and 32 feet wide with a concrete base on what is now a greenspace area located just west of the Cloverleaf Trail near Jefferson and Lindsay streets and just east of Bruno’s Pizza.
Torrey Roe, park superintendent for the city of Kokomo, said at the February Park Board meeting that the city will also add picnic tables under the covered shelter and trash cans, benches and bike racks nearby. Construction is expected to begin this year.
“We’re gonna do that area up so there can be a little outdoor seating along the trail and allow people to enjoy that little corner there,” Roe said.
Funding for the trail improvement was funded by Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds it received as a result of the CARES Act.
In total, the city received $436,113 in CDBG-CV funds, allocating them to various trail and park improvements.
Other projects funded by CDBG-CV funds are:
: “Currently, the restrooms and other amenities at this trailhead are in very poor condition and as a result have not been opened for public use for the last couple of years. It is the City’s intention to undertake major rehabilitation of these restrooms and accommodate them with touchless technology. These public facility improvements will provide local residents suitable outdoor fitness outlet while maintaining safe social distancing.”
- : “It is the City’s intention to undertake major rehabilitation of this park, install new playground equipment and new socially distanced shelters at this public park. ... These improvements will encourage neighborhood residents to venture outside and provide them with suitable outdoor fitness opportunities and social gathering space while maintaining safe social distancing. This will also provide Carver Community Center patrons an alternative venue and avoid large gatherings of youth, after school hours.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.