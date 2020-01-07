Auditions for Kokomo Civic Theatre’s “The Velocity of Autumn” will be held at 7 p.m. today at the KCT Warehouse, 722 N. McCann St.
Auditions will be held for the roles of Alexandra and Chris. Alexandra is an 80-year-old artist who has barricaded herself in her home to keep her children from moving her to a nursing home. Her son, Chris, climbs through a second story window to negotiate with his mother.
A script is on reserve at the Kokomo-Howard County Library downtown branch, 220 N. Union St., for those wishing to review it in advance of auditions. The “Velocity of Autumn” is being directed by Ted Haun, and show dates are March 6-8.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/KokomoCivicTheatre call 765-454-8800.
