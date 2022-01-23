Some people celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for a day. But events at Indiana University Kokomo continued to honor the late reverend for an entire week.
Throughout the week, virtual celebrations included a two-day conference on social justice and a viewing of the 2020 film “MLK/FBI.” On Saturday, the final celebration was a virtual conference organized by the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, themed “Living a Dream that Reconnects Our World.”
During the conference, people shared poems and quotes inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. Naturally, there was a recital of his 1963 “I Have a Dream.”
But the main event was a panel discussion led by Jaylen Stroman, a senior at Kokomo High School who plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington.
During the panel, speakers discussed challenges in ongoing civil rights efforts, such as dealing with the COVID pandemic or microaggressions, and the role that social media plays in fostering change.
One of the key points each speaker seemed to agree upon was the phrase “if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”
Willie Stroman, chairman of the board of Ascension Health, highlighted the importance of getting involved with nonprofit organizations.
He expanded by saying that although it’s important to join the board of directors, activists should strive for leadership positions.
“You’ve got to get involved, be part of that, in order to make things happen,” Stroman said.
Dr. Kimberly Morris, a licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in the emotional impact of life events on personal growth and development, added to Stroman’s point.
“I encourage us all to engage in our regular self care, not to overextend ourselves. But certainly, when there's an opportunity to take on a leadership role to do that,” Morris said.
She referenced André Leon Talley, the former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, who died Tuesday.
Not only was Talley influential in the Black fashion industry, opening the door for more people of color to take on leadership positions in a predominantly white industry, he was also instrumental in diversifying the image of models.
Morris continued, “the pressure to be a person of color in these areas is lessened because we invite others in.”
She added that many opportunities she’s had throughout life weren’t her idea.
Although there were times she would approach someone and ask for help, having a mentor encourage her to develop leadership skills was important.
“I think that we don't speak life into people,” Morris said. She later added “I'm a behaviorist and a cognitive provider. Man, if you speak life over somebody, you'd be amazed at what they're capable of doing.”
Morris also remembered listening to her mother’s stories of doctors, lawyers and business owners in the south.
“So many times our children don't see those positions being held by people of color,” Morris said. “And I think the lack of representation prevents some folks from realizing that you can also serve in that role. Modeling is important.”
Jaylen Stroman said the reputation of certain professions steers Black youth away from that professional field.
He used police officers as an example, questioning the desire to join law enforcement but highlighting the importance of African Americans joining the police force.
“We won't necessarily see the change that we want unless we have someone of color in that position to make that change,” Stroman said.
As an art educator, Tashema Davis shows her students that their expression is important. She’s always looking for a way to encourage her students to share and enhance their creative voices while standing up for themselves.
Part of that process, Davis said, is looking for exhibits that feature African American artists and refusing to let her students work for free.
Davis said one of the problems she faces is a lack of Black artists. She thinks one factor of that problem is pushing “bodies of color to their athleticism.”
“I love all kids, of course, but when I look at my classroom, there's few that look like me,” Davis said.
Jaylen Stroman agreed.
“I think giving Black students the platform where they can shine is really the most helpful part about it,” he said. “Because not a lot of students have what they need to accomplish their dreams or accomplish their goals, because they're so far behind in everything else that they have to play catch up.”
He also argued that Black youth look at art and creativity in different ways.
“If you take it into the athletic perspective, maybe perfecting that free throw or perfecting that three point shot is a form of art to them,” Stroman said. “To a lot of students or a lot of children, art isn't always putting paint on the papers. Maybe it's putting pen on a notepad, or putting a basketball on the floor.”
Maynard Eaton, the columnist responsible for The Maynard Report and the national communications director for Southern Christian Leadership Conference, talked about equal voting rights.
“There’s much more to be done,” Eaton said. “And you continue doing it by raising your voices, by being in the streets. We can raise our voices and we can demonstrate, we can go on social media. But when you're not in the room, you don't count.”
