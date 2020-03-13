YMCA school-age programs impacted
The Kokomo YMCA school-age programs will not provide all day care at the downtown YMCA until further notice. This decision is made to support state and local health measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Greentown Library
The Greentown Library is canceling all programs and limiting its hours of operation beginning on Monday, March 16, and continuing until further notice. New hours at the Adult/High School Library are noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Children’s Library hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and noon to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Please check greentownlib.org for updates.
City of Kokomo
All Parks and Recreation events are canceled through March 2020.
All Senior Citizens Center, Kirkendall Nature Center and Elwood Haynes Museum events are canceled and each facility is closed until further notice.
The city's parks are still open and the shuttle services and trash and recycling pickup will, for the time being, operate as usual.
