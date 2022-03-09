PERU — Jonesboro resident Brittany Morris did not know anything about a plot to rob or kill 21-year-old Summitville resident Drake Smith when the pair went to Okie Pinokie woods, located near Peru, in the early morning hours of May 19, 2018.
That was the testimony co-defendant Ethan Cain, 26, of Marion, gave during the defense’s arguments in Morris’ jury trial happening this week in Miami Circuit Court.
Smith’s body was eventually located a few feet away from his truck later that morning by mushroom hunters, and he was stripped down to his underwear, socks and shoes.
He had also been severely beaten, according to court records.
Through the course of the investigation into Smith’s death, authorities quickly honed in on Morris as one of the organizers of a plot to rob Smith of drugs, money, beer and a Bluetooth speaker at Okie Pinokie the morning of May 19, 2018, saying she lured Smith into the woods for a night of partying with Cain and La Fountaine resident Joshua Kean, another co-defendant in the case.
Morris was later arrested shortly after Smith’s death on preliminary charges of aiding, inducing or causing murder, aiding or inducing robbery and theft in alleged connection with the incident.
But on Wednesday — clad in an orange jumpsuit, a byproduct of pleading guilty and now serving 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction — Cain testified instead that no one intended to harm Smith at all that morning at the woods and that Morris had nothing to do with the events that transpired.
Cain also stated in his testimony that he made the recommendation to Morris, Kean and his then-girlfriend Julie Harmon that they all should go to Okie Pinokie, stating that the woods were typically a place to just “hang out.”
Cain’s words went against Harmon’s testimony from earlier this week, which indicated that Morris was the one who suggested everyone go to Okie Pinokie in an attempt to rob Smith.
And once the five — Smith and Morris in one vehicle and Cain, Kean and Harmon in another — were at Okie Pinokie, according to Cain’s testimony, there was still no organized plan at that point to rob or harm Smith.
Then Cain noticed that Smith had drugs on him, he told the court.
Cain said he then hatched a plan in his own mind to get everyone into the woods so that he could wander away from the group, go back to Smith’s truck, take “whatever” he could find and then rejoin the group.
But Smith didn’t want to go, which Cain testified made him have to consider another way to get Smith’s drugs.
At that point in Cain’s testimony, Defense Attorney Kristina Lynn asked Cain again whether Morris had any knowledge of his plan to take drugs from Smith or harm him in any way, and Cain adamantly again said “no.”
Cain added that after a while of being at Okie Pinokie, he walked over to Smith’s truck, where Morris and Smith were still sitting.
Morris then left to join Kean and Harmon in Kean’s orange HHR parked nearby, while Cain began talking to Smith about the truck’s fender, Cain told the court.
Once Smith was out of the vehicle, that’s when Cain testified that he “attacked” Smith.
According to Cain, Kean, who had a metal breaker bar in his hand, then went over to where the two men were fighting.
After Kean dropped the bar, a result of the struggle that was taking place, Cain then picked it up and beat Smith with it around half a dozen times, Cain stated in his testimony.
“I’m definitely responsible,” Cain testified, reiterating that Morris had nothing to do with any of it.
Cain also noted that he deleted information from Morris’ phone, as well as Harmon’s, because he didn’t want them to have “any connections” to him.
During cross-examination by Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Sinkovics, Cain continued to claim Morris’ innocence as well, saying that she did “nothing wrong.”
And when asked why Morris or Kean didn’t contact the police after that morning at Okie Pinokie or subsequently after learning of Smith’s death a few days later, Cain testified that he thinks “they were afraid.”
“I was afraid of myself,” he added.
Wednesday ended the evidence portion of Morris’ trial.
Each side will now have a chance to deliver closing arguments before jury deliberations begin.
