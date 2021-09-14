Coan Engineering, known for high performance transmissions and torque converters, is hosting a benefit car show to raise money for a worker with Stage 4 colon cancer.
The event will be held Saturday at Coan's campus at 2277 E. North St. The best of Minis, Classics, Funny, Hot Rods, Imports, Custom, Cycles and Bikes and Best in Show will all receive one-of-a-kind trophies designed and crafted by the Coan team.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Registered entries will receive a full-color show shirt. Registration is available for $20 through Kokomo Cars and Cancer at Eventbrite.com. The show will begin at 1 p.m. and gates open for participants at 11 a.m.
The family-friendly event includes music, food and other fun activities for kids.
Proceeds benefit Mike Kelley, a longtime member of the Coan family and a 39-year-old father battling cancer. Kelley has been in treatment for about eight months and, despite the effects of chemotherapy, always tells people he's doing "pretty good."
For additional information, visit Kokomo Cars and Cancer on Eventbrite or call 812-229-1404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.