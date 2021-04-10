Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.