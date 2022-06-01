PERU - The Cole Porter Festival is bringing some old and new events to celebrate Peru's hometown songwriting legend.
This will mark the festival's 30th year. The event runs from June 9-12. Tickets are still on sale for some events, but others have sold out.
The immersive dining experience “Lunch With Mr. Porter” quickly sold-out, but tickets are still available for “Cocktails & Cole,” a friendly mixer held at a historic Victorian mansion with music by Dave Lowe (6 p.m. Saturday, $40).
Theatre historian and graphic designer Charles Troy returns to present his popular multimedia seminars (2 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, $10). Elizabeth Doyle is bringing back her inspiring and educational “Songwriting Workshop” (3 p.m. Friday, $10).
Discovering Cole bus tours will launch from the Miami County Museum on Saturday, but seats are filling up quickly. The 12:30 p.m. tour is sold out, but tickets are available for the 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. buses ($15).
“Cole’s Roaring 20’s Party” is back by popular demand, with music by Nostalgia Entertainment and DJ-Karl, costume and dance contests, free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar (9 p.m. Friday, $15 cover).
The party is preceded by the debut of “C’est Magnifique,” a Big Band, fine-dining and dancing experience featuring tunes by Tuxedo Junction (6 p.m. Friday, $125). Drinks are included with the four-course Filet Mignon dinner, and guests receive bonus free admission to the “Roaring 20’s Party.”
Cole Porter Festival also includes a lineup of free events, with expanded live music offerings. The “5th Street Music Stage & Village” will feature an array of regional music acts Friday through Sunday, with no cover charges. The musical highlight of the festival is the “Cole’s Cover-Tune Contest” at 9 p.m. Saturday, in which bands play Porter songs in different styles of music.
At the Miami County Museum, the event that started it all, “Music at the Museum,” will feature performances by Zac Tschiniak, Grant Ebert and Sami Soutar-Lightsey (11 a.m. Saturday, free).
The “Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social” will feature music by Swampwater Stompers & Kokomo Men Of Note at the 5th Street Village (1 p.m. Sunday, free).
New events are also being added this year, like “Sweet Songbook Seminar - The Relevance of Cole Porter,” happening at 7 Pillars Brewery Co. Panelists are Polly Dobbs, Elizabeth Doyle, Ward Roberts and Charles Troy, with Cole’s favorite Peru fudge provided for free (4:30 p.m. Saturday, free).
The new Miami County Recording Arts Studios holds the “Music Production Discussion & Workshop,” presented by Karl Rosenow (2:30 p.m. Saturday, free). The Miami County Artisan Gallery will be announcing winners of the Cole Porter Art Competition at the 5th Street Village (11 a.m. Sunday, free).
The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday on Cole’s birthday with “Plates Of Peru - Live Music at Local Eateries." The event includes live music at Club 14, Dillinger’s and Riverside Grill & Lounge.
For info and tickets, visit ColePorterFestival.org or call 765-460-2111.
