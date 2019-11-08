Community college can be the perfect next step for a high school senior – offering a chance for academic success and an important transition time, whether that senior is looking for a launching pad for a great career or an opportunity to smoothly transfer to a four-year university.
Area students and their parents will be able to learn more about those possibilities at “College 101: Parent Night” Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Campus.
The event is set for 6-8 p.m. in the main building at the Kokomo Campus, 1815 E. Morgan St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for event registration with the opening session at 6 p.m.
Kates Brommeland, director of Admissions and Enrollment for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, said “College 101” is an evening for prospective students and their families to learn more about the benefits and resources available at Ivy Tech.
The event will feature workshop sessions on the enrollment process, financial aid, transfer options, and career exploration, along with an opportunity to learn more about academic programs available in the Kokomo area.
“We are really excited about the academic showcase that faculty from a wide variety of disciplines are planning to make available,” Brommeland said in a press release.
“Students and parents will have a chance to talk in depth with professors about programs like automotive technology, engineering technology, cyber security, and information technology, as well as physical and biological sciences, health sciences, business and office administration, and human services.”
Workshop sessions will offer an introduction to student life; a discussion of Ivy Tech’s ASAP program, which allows motivated students to earn an associate degree in 11 months; and a review of many other options at Ivy Tech, including dual enrollment and dual credit possibilities and important information for students about the Transfer as a Junior program.
The Express Enrollment Center will be open until 9 p.m. with staff members available to answer additional questions related to financial aid and college admission.
Attendees who register in advance will be entered to win a 3-credit hour Ivy Tech scholarship to be used at Ivy Tech campuses in Kokomo, Logansport or Peru. Participants must be present to win. To register, go to IvyTech.edu/college101 and look for the RSVP link.
For more information on “College 101” or to schedule a visit to Ivy Tech’s Kokomo or Logansport campuses, contact Carlee Cook, assistant director of admissions based in Kokomo, by email at ccook183@ivytech.edu or by calling 765-252-5487 or Jovita Flores, assistant director of admissions based in Logansport, by email atjflores26@ivytech.edu or by calling 574-398-6097.
